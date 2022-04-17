The ‘radical birth keeper’ involved in twin baby deaths

It was past midnight when a 25-year-old mother-to-be could not take the pain any longer. Her husband tried for the second time that night to wake the “midwife” who had fallen asleep during labour. When the “midwife” realised it was a breech pregnancy, she dropped them off at a day clinic.

Ernie Chirwa’s twin boy and girl were stillborn because the so-called midwife was allegedly negligent. There are allegedly two other mothers that were under Caitlyn Collins’s care when their babies died.