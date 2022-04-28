Account

National

Zondo granted eighth extension as part four of state capture report is awaited

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Photo by Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The Pretoria high court on Thursday granted the Zondo commission a six-week extension to complete its report on state capture — its eighth extension  to date.

The urgent application was, like the last one in February, unopposed.

Zondo approached the court last week, asking for leave to hand the fifth and final chapter of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 15 June.

The chief justice cited difficulty in completing the work on one of the remaining topics to be covered in the report, without specifying which one.

“One is that the topics that my team and I have had to deal with under Part IV of the report have given us serious challenges in terms of getting drafts to reach a point where I am happy with them. They have taken us about five weeks more than what I had thought they would take us. 

“So, we have taken much longer to complete Part IV than I had thought we would take. This necessarily means that we need more time for the remaining topics.”

He undertook to hand the fourth and penultimate part of the report, consisting of more than 1 100 pages, to Ramaphosa early this week, but this has yet to happen.

It includes his findings, Zondo told the court, on the capture of Eskom and attempts to capture the treasury, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.

The final part of the report will include the commission of inquiry’s findings on the State Security Agency, public broadcaster the SABC, the Estina dairy farm project and the landing of guests for a Gupta family wedding at the Waterkloof air force base. 

Zondo said these findings were already in draft form and he hoped that this would be the last extension he would seek to complete the writing of the report. 

“To the extent that the commission may complete its report within the six additional weeks if this honourable court grants the extension, the only other extension that the commission may apply for would not be one to enable it to complete the report, but one which the commission may need to wrap up administratively,” he said.
The third part of the commission’s report covered the state’s corrupt dealings with Bosasa and its recommendations included that Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe should be probed for corruption.

Are you enjoying your Mail & Guardian subscription? Give us your feedback here.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Zondo granted eighth extension as part four of state capture...

The commission’s urgent application to the high court was unopposed and it now has until 15 June to deliver the final chapter of its findings on state capture
emsie ferreira
Business

KZN flood ‘rebuild’ could offer much-needed economic stimulus

M&G PREMIUM

Rebuild efforts have been mired in concerns about looting, but it could provide a much-needed stimulus to a crisis-hit province
Sarah Smit
National

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Bheki Cele is behind my arrest, says...

A dramatic court day during the Senzo Meyiwa trial ended with the arrest of defence advocate Dan Teffo, who had earlier spoken about a...
khaya koko
Opinion

OPINION | Rhoda Kadalie, the loudmouth, is dead

The anti-apartheid activist, feminist and fighter was outspoken and for this made enemies. But she had heart — lots of heart. She died on 16 April
jerome september
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×