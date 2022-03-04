Zondo’s findings on Mantashe could cost the president an ally

Volume three of the Zondo report has hit uncomfortably close to President Cyril Ramaphosa, even without any firm finding on his own testimony to the inquiry on state capture.

Instead, he has the headache of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ordering corruption investigations against his wayward mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, an ally he cannot lose in his uphill battle to hold onto control of the ruling ANC at its elective conference in December, but who now clearly compromises his renewal drive.