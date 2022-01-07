 Subscribe or Login

Politics

ANC must not use Zondo commission to settle internal scores, says Mantashe

0

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said on Friday he was opposed to the prosecution of leaders of the ruling party implicated in the Zondo commission report on state capture.

Speaking at an event in Limpopo, which he hosted with ANC deputy provincial chair Florence Redzalani as part of the ANC’s 110-year anniversary commemoration, Mantashe said the report should rather be used to review ANC mistakes and rebuild the organisation. 

The first part of the report was this week handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the commission’s chairperson, acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. 

It found that the ANC not only folded its arms and allowed state capture to flourish, but in some instances proceeds of this form of corruption flowed to its party coffers.

Zondo said there had been time to intervene but either the governing party did not know what to do or could not be bothered to act.

On Friday Mantashe said: “We can use that report to hunt each other down and destroy everything that is in the movement, we can do that. Or we can use that report to look into the mistakes and weaknesses that are in that report and try to correct them. That is a better option for me.”

Mantashe, who appeared before the commission to give his version of events around  upgrades to his homes in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng sponsored by Bosasa, which also faced corruption allegations, said the ANC should not use the commission report to “settle scores”.

In his 2018 testimony Mantashe denied knowledge that Bosasa had been responsible for the installations, the Mail & Guardian previously reported. 

On Friday he told journalists that if the ANC failed to renew itself in the wake of the damning Zondo findings, then the report would not be worth it. 

“We are the only party that humbled itself and went to the Zondo commission,” he said.

“Let me give you an example; the DA is a governing party and it’s running a province and a number of municipalities. 

“It didn’t go to the commission and I can tell you many of the things that were happening everywhere else were happening in DA areas, but we are the only party that humbled itself and went to the Zondo commission and allowed the commission to cross-examine us,” he said.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

ANC must not use Zondo commission to settle internal scores,...

M&G Premium

The ruling party’s chairperson says the findings of the inquiry into state capture should be used to rebuild the ANC rather than prosecute its leaders
Lizeka Tandwa
National

State of the Nation address to be held in historical...

M&G Premium

The City Hall was chosen for its technical infrastructure and for being the building from which Nelson Mandela gave his address when he was freed and when he was elected president
Eunice Stoltz
National

Report on parliament fire confirms systems failure

The sprinkler system was two years overdue for service and it’s unclear if the fire alarm at the legislature was active, the report by Cape Town’s chief fire officer notes
emsie ferreira
Politics

A defiant Magashule: ‘I will celebrate the ANC’s birthday with...

M&G Premium

The suspended secretary general says he was not aware the ANC logo was used to promote an event he would attend that had nothing to do with the party’s anniversary celebrations.
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×