Subscribe

National

PPE supplier challenges Special Tribunal’s power to impose R38M sanction

Constitutional Court
The Special Investigating Unit argued that the concourt should not entertain a cynical attempt to claw back the millions made in the scandal. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
0

The constitutional court on Tuesday heard argument that a R38-million forfeiture order granted against Ledla Structural Development after the Gauteng personal protective equipment (PPE) contract was found unlawful should fall away because the Special Tribunal lacked the standing of a court of law.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Playing the market in Zimbabwe. A citizen’s tale

Zimbabwe’s stock market is riding on a digital wave that has given more citizens access to immense wealth opportunities
kuda chideme
National

PPE supplier challenges Special Tribunal’s power to impose R38M sanction

M&G PREMIUM

The Special Investigating Unit countered that the concourt should not entertain a cynical attempt to claw back the millions made in the scandal
emsie ferreira
Opinion

Davos: How SA can build a digitally competitie future based...

There are many examples of this. Kenya is using blockchain-enabled AI solutions for the unbanked to secure loans
rafael rodriguez lyth brown
Health

We are not disposable, say healthcare workers

The Gauteng health department’s budget has been slashed in half, resulting in nurses who worked through the pandemic sitting at home while 10 000 posts are vacant
thabo molelekwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×