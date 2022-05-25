The constitutional court on Tuesday heard argument that a R38-million forfeiture order granted against Ledla Structural Development after the Gauteng personal protective equipment (PPE) contract was found unlawful should fall away because the Special Tribunal lacked the standing of a court of law.
PPE supplier challenges Special Tribunal’s power to impose R38M sanction
