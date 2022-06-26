Subscribe

Seventeen people found dead in East London nightclub

SA's police force has yet to win the battle against crime.
At least 17 young people were found dead at a nightclub in a township in the southern city of East London on Sunday, police said.

“We got a report about 17 (people) that died in a local tavern in Scenery Park which is based in East London,” a provincial police chief brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told AFP.

“We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he added.

He said the victims were aged between 18 and 20 years.

Unverified pictures shared on social media showed bodies with no visible signs of injuries, strewn on the floor of the club.

Television scenes showed police officers trying to calm down a crowd of people gathered outside the club in the city. – Agence France-Presse

Seventeen people found dead in East London nightclub

