Subscribe

National

Violence erupts during protest at strife torn Eastern Cape hospital

There have been several protests over the past few weeks, calling for the resignation of the new chief executive at Zithulele Hospital. (Simon Le Roux/Twitter)
0

Police fired teargas and rubber bullets at about 250 protesters outside the award-winning Zithulele Hospital near Mthatha on Thursday afternoon as a long-standing feud between clinicians and a new nurse chief executive erupted into violence.

According to local doctors, at least seven protesters were injured.

Clinical manager Dr Ben Gaunt, who recently resigned, said the protest, one of several over the past few weeks calling for the resignation of new chief executive Nolubabalo Fatyela, began on Thursday morning and was peaceful until about 15 police officers arrived in a Casspir, mini-bus and two “patrol” vehicles several hours later.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Chris Bateman
Chris Bateman is a freelance journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Violence erupts during protest at strife torn Eastern Cape hospital

M&G Premium

There have been several protests over the past few weeks, calling for the resignation of the new chief executive at Zithulele Hospital.
chris bateman
Friday

Objects of Desire: Signature Pieces

Leave your mark with a signature piece.
kimberley schoeman
Motoring

New Honda Civic Type R: Return of the samurai

Details are not yet available but Honda has said we are looking at the fastest and most powerful Type R-branded vehicle.
ntsako mthethwa
Politics

‘Alpha CEO’ Andre de Ruyter is not the fixer Eskom...

M&G Premium

The energy minister says André de Ruyter is a chief executive and the power utility needs someone who will focus on what is broken
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×