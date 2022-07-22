Violence erupts during protest at strife torn Eastern Cape hospital

Police fired teargas and rubber bullets at about 250 protesters outside the award-winning Zithulele Hospital near Mthatha on Thursday afternoon as a long-standing feud between clinicians and a new nurse chief executive erupted into violence.

According to local doctors, at least seven protesters were injured.

Clinical manager Dr Ben Gaunt, who recently resigned, said the protest, one of several over the past few weeks calling for the resignation of new chief executive Nolubabalo Fatyela, began on Thursday morning and was peaceful until about 15 police officers arrived in a Casspir, mini-bus and two “patrol” vehicles several hours later.