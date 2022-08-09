Account

National

Court invalidates Mkhwebane’s report on Ivan Pillay

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

The Pretoria high court has set aside the most recent adverse findings by the public protector against former South African Revenue Services (Sars) official Ivan Pillay as unlawful.

It was the third report implicating Pillay issued on the watch of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be overturned by the courts with scathing criticism of the manner in which her investigation was conducted.

The high court found that Mkhwebane violated Pillay’s constitutional rights by failing to give him any notice of the investigation and the right to be heard on the remedial action she considered granting against him. 

It granted a consent order on Monday declaring all aspects of the report relating to him and all remedial action directed against him unlawful and set aside. 

The report was issued in April and flowed from an investigation into “allegations of maladministration and improper conduct relating to irregular procurement processes by the South African Revenue Service” in the appointment of IT firm Budge, Barone and Dominick.

Mkhwebane previously made findings against Pillay and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was finance minister at the time, relating to his early retirement from the revenue service with full pension benefits and implicated him in the establishment of a so-called “rogue” investigative unit with Sars.

In both instances, her reports were overturned on review.

The office of the public protector has elected not to oppose any legal challenges filed against the third report, citing lack of prospect of success and the cost implications for an office that under Mkhwebane spent R67-million defending reports in court.

The parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office will resume on Wednesday, after hearing evidence last week that she had pushed staff out of their posts and replaced them with members of the State Security Agency.

It also heard testimony from Pillay on Friday in which he pointed to what his lawyers termed “a litany” of abuses of power by Mkhwebane in her investigations into his retirement and the investigative unit.

Are you enjoying your Mail & Guardian subscription? Give us your feedback here.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Covid-19 PPE looter Roshan Morar dies

M&G PREMIUM

Former Ithala boss was connected across ANC factions and administrations
Paddy Harper
National

Court invalidates Mkhwebane’s report on Ivan Pillay

It is the third report pertaining to Pillay that has been set aside by the high court
emsie ferreira
Opinion

Rape is endemic in South Africa. Why the ANC government...

South Africa has one of the highest rape statistics in the world, even higher than some countries at war
Amanda Gouws
Opinion

Human rights without handicaps: young, black, gay wheelchair user goes...

South African activist Eddie Ndopu is in line to be the next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
eddie ndopu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×