Eskom: Stage two load-shedding tonight

State energy utility Eskom said on Tuesday it would implement stage two load-shedding from 4pm to midnight and that there was a high probability of continued blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday evenings due to a shortage of generation capacity.

“The breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot Power Station and three at Tutuka Power Station during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system,” the utility said in a statement.

“We currently have 4 550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 182MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”