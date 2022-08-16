Subscribe

National

Eskom: Stage two load-shedding tonight

Eskom has announced stage 2 loadshedding.(Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

State energy utility Eskom said on Tuesday it would implement stage two load-shedding from 4pm to midnight and that there was a high probability of continued blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday evenings due to a shortage of generation capacity.

“The breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot Power Station and three at Tutuka Power Station during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system,” the utility said in a statement.

“We currently have 4 550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 182MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.” 

(John McCann/M&G)

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Mg Reporter
Guest Author

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Eskom: Stage two load-shedding tonight

Continued blackouts highly likely on Wednesday and Thursday, the energy entity added
Mg Reporter
Politics

MPs dismiss Mkhwebane’s call to subpoena Ramaphosa

The president’s evidence is not necessary to determine whether she is guilty of misconduct, the section 194 committee concludes
emsie ferreira
National

Marikana: There should have been disciplinary proceeding, says Ian Farlam

M&G PREMIUM

The chair of the commission of inquiry says a personal apology from Cyril Ramaphosa would help families of the dead to heal
sonri naidoo
Environment

Sasol gas price hike ‘will hurt South African businesses, consumers’

Jump in price of gas to be challenged in court as controversy roils
mandisa nyathi
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×