Retired judge Ian Farlam, who chaired the inquiry into the August 2012 Marikana massacre, says he does not understand why disciplinary proceedings have not taken place given that the findings from the commission were accepted and the government was found liable for the death of 34 mine workers and 10 security guards.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, he said the commission had done its best to try to get to the bottom of what had happened when a protest by Lonmin workers turned bloody.