Two weeks ago, the constitutional court heard an application to confirm the invalidity of sections of the Tax Act to allow public access to tax records, where it is in the public interest and would reveal major wrongdoing.
Concourt halting live-streaming lands hard blow on democracy
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”