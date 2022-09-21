Subscribe

National

Expertly trained police dogs in high demand locally and abroad

South African trained dogs sell for about R100 000 each outside the country. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
0

The demand for highly trained police dogs is outstripping supply, resulting in some South African companies selling high-end hounds for more than R100 000 each.

The shortage is fueled by local and international demand for a range of dogs with specialist training, anything from fierce German shepherds who tackle armed robbers to smaller breeds with a nose for drugs and explosives.

Internationally, the demand for South African dogs stems from comparatively low production costs and the country’s reputation for meeting high certification standards.

Locally, dogs are in demand by private security companies because the police dog-training programmes have faltered on budgetary constraints.

In Durban, a private security source who works with the SAPS’s specialised units and eThekwini’s Metro Police said top cops were increasingly turning to private companies for help.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Greg Ardé
Greg Ardé is a writer interested in issues of equity, entrepreneurship and how cities function. He lives in Durban and has a diploma in journalism. He started his first media job in 1990 and has since worked for a variety of newspapers and magazines, and written three biographies.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Expertly trained police dogs in high demand locally and abroad

M&G PREMIUM

South African trained dogs sell for about R100 000 each outside the country
Greg Arde
Friday

Thandi Ntuli explores the sense of exile in her latest...

A perspective on the nuance of creation by pianist, composer and singer Thandi Ntuli, who through her lineage traversed from exile to integration to produce this work
Nobhongo Gxolo
National

Hard Livings may have killed Rashied Staggie’s son

Three more alleged gang members from the Americans and Jesters were killed on Tuesday in a Manenberg killing spree
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

ANC to target 17 IFP municipalities – with the help...

M&G PREMIUM

Discussions are underway in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×