Expertly trained police dogs in high demand locally and abroad

The demand for highly trained police dogs is outstripping supply, resulting in some South African companies selling high-end hounds for more than R100 000 each.

The shortage is fueled by local and international demand for a range of dogs with specialist training, anything from fierce German shepherds who tackle armed robbers to smaller breeds with a nose for drugs and explosives.

Internationally, the demand for South African dogs stems from comparatively low production costs and the country’s reputation for meeting high certification standards.

Locally, dogs are in demand by private security companies because the police dog-training programmes have faltered on budgetary constraints.

In Durban, a private security source who works with the SAPS’s specialised units and eThekwini’s Metro Police said top cops were increasingly turning to private companies for help.