Subscribe

National

Ace Magashule asbestos trial is postponed to January 2023

Suspended ANC secretary general says delays are aimed at stopping him from standing in December. (Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The high court in Mangaung has postponed the pre-trial hearing of suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, and 16 other accused in the R255-million asbestos corruption case, to 29 January next year.

The postponement will allow Magashule, “tenderpreneur” Edwin Sodi and former human settlements head Thabane Zulu to approach the supreme court of appeal for leave to appeal the high court ruling which dismissed their earlier request for a stay of prosecution.

It will also give the state more time to have Magashule’s former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota extradited from the United States.

Magashule and his co-accused were arrested by the Hawks over the tender to remove asbestos roofing from low-cost housing in the Free State, awarded during his tenure as premier, to Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting.

The court heard that the prosecution hopes to have Cholota, who had previously been listed as a state witness in the case, extradited from the United States by the time the court sits again.

Prosecutor Johan de Nysschen told the court the state did not intend to make any further arrests before the trial started and would not further amend the indictment in the case.

Cholota had been written into the indictment as a co-accused. If she was returned to South Africa by the time the case began, she would be tried along with the other accused. If not, the matter would go ahead without her.

“We do not intend to arrest anybody else before this trial starts. We have all the accused here except for Cholota … we are waiting for the Americans to extradite her,” De Nysschen said.

De Nysschen denied claims by Magashule — made through his counsel Laurence Hodes — that the case was politically motivated and that delays in getting the matter underway were aimed at keeping him out of the ANC’s succession race and the ruling party’s “top six” officials.

He said the delay was necessary to deal with the “collateral issues”, which included Magashule’s approach to the SCA, before the criminal trial proper got underway.

The state had “no problem” with the accused in the case exercising their rights and making the applications but Magashule needed to “understand that these things take time.”

“You cannot blame the state for the delay. We are opposing the applications but that is not what is delaying the process,” he said.

“We do not do politics. There is no political interference. Nobody has phoned me and told me to do this or do that. We determine charges on facts.”

De Nysschen said the state would also oppose any application by Magashule to have his trial conducted separately.

The trial is expected to take at least a year, once it begins in earnest.

During the proceedings, Magashule attempted to address the court directly and an adjournment was granted to allow him to brief Hodes to speak on his behalf.

Speaking through Hodes, Magashule said he believed the state was not “playing open cards” and was not ready to go ahead with the trial.

He would be happier if the state went ahead with his trial separately from the other accused as this would “have respect for his political career and the prejudice it has caused him”.

The postponement was “purely a delaying tactic” to “prevent him from standing for a position within the ruling party” at its elective national conference in December.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Ace Magashule asbestos trial is postponed to January 2023

Suspended ANC secretary general says delays are aimed at stopping him from standing in December
Paddy Harper
National

KwaZulu-Natal’s Casanova conman is back on the prowl for victims

M&G PREMIUM

At least six fraud cases have been opened in the Western Cape and Gauteng but this is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg, with a database pointing to more than 30 alleged victims
lyse comins & ulandi bekker
Opinion

The state must ensure SA’s food security

Most household lack access to adequate food to meet dietary needs for a healthy, active lifestyle
Ross Harvey & Stephen Buchanan clarke & leleti maluleke
Friday

Top five things on the menu at DStv delicious festival

There is a tantalising choice of food, music, sport and fun activities at this year's DStv delicious festival.
bongeka gumede
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×