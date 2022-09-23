Subscribe

Unplanned outage: SA faces ‘de facto’ blackout

  
Jo’burg at night: Eskom says the Kriel power station cannot meet emissions standards.
Jo’burg at night: In the unlikely event of a total grid collapse, the economy would be brought to an unprecedented standstill
Eskom’s plan to revive the grid after a collapse has come under increased scrutiny, raising the question of what the government will do in what the utility calls the unlikely event of a national blackout.

Eskom has allayed fears of a total blackout — which in the three to four weeks it takes to restore power would wipe out the economy and plunge South Africa into social collapse — with the utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha calling this scenario “highly unlikely”. 

Meanwhile, the country is inching towards stage eight rolling power cuts, beyond which households could experience load-shedding for more than half of the day. Even higher stages of load-shedding would constitute a de facto blackout.

Mandisa Nyathi
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

In the unlikely event of a total grid collapse, the economy would be brought to an unprecedented standstill
