Fourth suspect added to Khayelitsha mass murder case in Cape Town

Lundi Zweni, who has been arrested multiple times for various crimes, has been added to the state’s case against three other suspects linked to more than 12 murders in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape.

Zweni, Yanga Nyalara and Wandile Tofile appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday while the other accused, Manelisi Ngumla, joined via an audiovisual remand system from Pollsmoor prison.

Outside court, a large group of protesters from Khayelitsha’s TR Section held up a placard calling for the release of Nyalara, also known as Bara. Nyalara, Tofile and Zweni face 31 charges including 12 counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, several counts of illegal possession of firearms, and the illegal possession of ammunition.

Twelve people were gunned down in Khayelitsha on 15 May last year. Gavin Futho, Mzingisi Mbilini, Mohamed Hassan, Mandlakayise Simelane, Thabiso Simelane, Asemahle Mayekiso, Epgalenga Bathani, Thembile Lemani, Siphiwe Azora, Ahamed Abulla, Alukar Osmar and Omar Osman were shot dead.

The state alleges that Nyalara and Tofile are prominent members of a violent gang that engaged in criminal activities including the extortion of informal businesses around Khayelitsha. During a recent visit to Cape Town, Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed the arrest of Nyalara, describing it as the police’s “success” in the prevention of extortion and murder in the province

“One of the main suspects is the gentleman — if he is a gentleman — called Bara, who has been linked on this tuckshops kind of extortion,” Cele said of Nyalara at the time.

Further to this, Nyalara and Ngumla have been charged with six counts of murder on 8 May in Khayelitsha. In this incident Khayalethu Nelani, Athenkosi Bonkolo, Mthokozisi Mhlakaza, Asanda Nofemela, Sivuyile Lubobo and Fundisile Mxhonywa were fatally wounded.

Charges relating to dealing and being in possession of drugs were withdrawn, state advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court.

In February, Zweni dodged charges of attempted murder and murder when the case was struck off the court roll in the Khayelitsha magistrate court. Menigo told magistrate Lindiwe Gura on Tuesday that the case was dropped because the prolonged investigation was not completed in time.

The accused was, however, rearrested in July in connection with the murder of eight people in Gugulethu in May 2021. The matter is continuing in the Athlone magistrate’s court, where Zweni is appearing alongside his co-accused Thabo Dyasi and Sivuyile Matoti.

The accused in the matter at the Cape Town magistrate court abandoned bail during a previous hearing. Their lawyer Phindile Vepile said Zweni would only indicate at the next court appearance whether he will apply for bail or not. The state requested a postponement in order to finalise a ballistic report and cellphone evidence.

Outside court, Eric Ntabazalila, the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, told the Mail & Guardian that the state had a strong case.

“We believe there is a strong case for the accused to answer. This is a very good case for us and the people in Khayelitsha,” he said.

Gura postponed the matter to 14 November. The accused will be indicted and the matter will be transferred to the high court.