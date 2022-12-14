Subscribe

PODCAST: The ANC deputy president in waiting speaks

This is a podcast centred around the ANC’s upcoming elective conference. We are looking back at the years that defined the ANC since the dawn of democracy. 

From former president Thabo Mbeki’s downfall, former president Jacob Zuma’s rise to the top, and president Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’. 

As part of its coverage for this year’s conference, the Mail & Guardian took a journey through time to focus on defining moments that led to the party’s current standing. 

In this episode, we chat with the ANC deputy president in waiting. Our deputy editor Athandiwe Saba and senior politics journalist Lizeka Tandwa take the lead on this bonus episode.

