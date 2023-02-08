M&G Critical Thinking Forum | State of the Nation Address

The Mail & Guardian and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung would like to invite you to join us and a panel of experts at the Critical Thinking Forum that will discuss Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address.

The panel will include M&G deputy editor Athandiwe Saba who will serve as the moderator. The speakers will include Dr Roland Nkwain Ngam, Tessa Dooms and professor Richard Calland.

The Critical Thinking Forum will be held at Workshop 17 Watershed 17 Dock Road Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town on Friday 10 February 2023.

RSVP: [email protected] or call 011 250 7300

OR

Click here to sign up