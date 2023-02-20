Cape Flats: Gang leadership crumbles as members fight their own

Discord among the members of two of the largest gangs on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape has intensified, underlining the disintegration of hierarchical systems typical to these criminal groupings.

Infighting between members of the Hard Livings and Americans gangs reached a crescendo last week — prompting police to be on high alert — after alleged Hard Livings hitman Imeraan “Poerang” Etalla, was killed by his own on the gang’s turf in Manenberg.

Etalla, 39, succumbed to “severe injuries to his legs” on the way to the Heideveld emergency centre on 12 February, Manenberg police spokesperson Captain Ian Bennett confirmed. But sources close to the incident said Etalla was beaten to death by members of his own gang.

A close acquaintance of Etalla’s told the Mail & Guardian that his gang members had had little choice but to kill him, because: “If they didn’t kill him, he would have come back [and killed them] one by one”.

The acquaintance believes Etalla’s violent nature was fuelled by a childhood grudge after he witnessed his father’s murder by four rival gang members allegedly linked to the Jesters group as a young boy in 1994. When he became a Hard Livings member, he avenged his father’s death by killing all those he held responsible.

Shootings continue in the area despite a gunfire detection system, known as ShotSpotter, having become fully operational again in Hanover Park in December.