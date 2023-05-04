Careers
Subscribe
National
/ 4 May 2023

Ramaphosa says Zuma’s private prosecution is political harassment

By
GettyImages-894901958 (1)
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president, Jacob Zuma. File photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The president is seeking a final interdict preventing his predecessor from pursuing such a step “now or in future”

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , ,