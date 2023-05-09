R1.2m to sit with Malema at EFF anniversary dinner

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

It will cost R1.2 million to rub shoulders with Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema when the party hosts its 10th birthday celebration at an exclusive gala dinner at Emperors Palace in July.

This is the same price that business leaders paid to share a table with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s national conference in December.

According to the seating chart, which was recently advertised by the EFF, business people who want a seat at the main table — dubbed the platinum table — will enjoy a three course meal, welcome drinks with the party’s top officials and branding opportunities at the Johannesburg venue.

The R1.2 million 10-seater table will also secure the buyer 10 tickets to the VIP marquee, where the party will hold its 10th year anniversary rally.

Those wanting to hobnob with the EFF’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, secretary general Marshal Dlamini and national chair Veronica Mente will have to fork out R750 000 a seat.

The silver seats —with EFF MPs playing host — will cost R500 000 a seat. The budget bronze table seats are selling for R250 000 per seat.

In a video accompanying the invitation to business owners, Malema called on supporters to help finance the party.

He said that without resources the EFF, a party that he claimed had stood to corruption and racism, would not succeed.

“It depends on genuine donations and contributions from peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora. We call upon all of you to make donations to the EFF because we finance our own revolution. If we don’t finance our own revolution, the counter-revolution will hijack it.”

Malema also asked supporters to donate as little as R10 to the party.

In a separate video, EFF treasurer general Omphile Maotwe called on supporters to donate livestock, T-shirts and buses for the anniversary celebration on 29 July.

“It has been 10 years of fighting against corruption; you will remember the successful campaign to pay back the money that the EFF launched in parliament. We have also fought against tax evasion and financial illicit flows that happen in the corporate sector.”

She said the gains and achievements of the party had touched the lives of South Africans.