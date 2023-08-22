Derek Watts dies of cancer

Veteran Carte Blanche presenter and journalist Derek Watts has died from cancer, television channel M-Net confirmed on Tuesday. (Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Veteran Carte Blanche presenter and journalist Derek Watts has died from cancer, television channel M-Net confirmed on Tuesday.

The channel said in a statement Watts, who had been part of the investigative TV programme since its inception in 1988, died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday morning.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his Carte Blanche family,” M-Net said.

Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and in June this year he announced that he would be stepping back from his work to focus on his health, saying the cancer had spread to his lungs.

Nomsa Philiso, chief executive of general entertainment at parent company MultiChoice, said Watts would be remembered as a dedicated investigative journalist and a longstanding presenter of Carte Blanche.

“His unwavering commitment to his work and his determination in the face of challenges were truly remarkable. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished memories they shared and may Derek’s legacy continue to inspire us all,” said Philiso.

Watt is survived by his wife and two children.