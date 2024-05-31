LIVE | IEC election results

Diverse voters participating in the 2024 national elections captured in and around Johannesburg in the most hotly contested, with many surprises, elections in South Africa's 30 year democracy. Delwyn Verasamy, Mail & Guardian, 29 May 2024

The South African Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) results dashboard is an interactive platform that provides real-time updates and comprehensive insights into election results. Updated every 5-10 minutes after voting stations close, the dashboard allows users to explore data through detailed maps, tables, and charts.

It covers national and provincial elections, municipal elections, and municipal by-elections. Users can also access historical election results, making it a valuable tool for understanding voting patterns and election outcomes. Check it out here or head to the source on the IEC results dashboard.

*All data and interface provided by the IEC Results Centre.

