Young people don’t relate to traditional news sources

There is nothing inherently magical about a newspaper. Socially, sure, the beautiful thing about a physical copy is that it can be shared, passed around and collectively leafed through. But that’s not what makes it great. South Africa’s youngest news consumers are disengaging from traditional journalism.

South Africa’s youngest news consumers are disengaging from traditional journalism. Instead, they rely on digital platforms that prioritise speed, user choice and algorithmic influence, often at the expense of credibility and sustained attention.

According to the 2025 Reuters Institute Digital News Report, 33% of South Africans receive their news from TikTok, while 42% rely on YouTube. This reflects a broader continental trend, with 44% of Africans aged 18 to 24 identifying digital platforms as their primary source of news.

The result is a growing disconnect between young audiences and traditional media outlets. Many young people favour content that feels personal and direct, fuelling a global move toward personality-driven journalism. Influencers and independent creators often receive greater engagement than established news outlets.

“The myth is that young people don’t consume media [and] news or read a lot. The reality is that they do, but have a different view of what, how and where they should find and consume it,” said Anton Harber, author and former professor at the University of the Witwatersrand and of the Mail & Guardian.

Young people consume considerable amounts of media, but their consumption patterns differ from older generations, Harber explained. Journalists are struggling to connect with them on the platforms and through the formats they prefer.

“There is a disconnect between journalists and young audiences, largely being filled by influencers and chancers who often pretend to be doing journalism but have none of the verification processes, rules and ethics of journalism.”

Digital platforms have introduced speed and reach, breaking down the traditional gatekeepers of information. This has expanded access to news, but it has also blurred the lines between credible reporting and unverified content.

“We are flooded by a rich mix of information and disinformation. We have less quality, in-depth, probing journalism and less capacity to know what is true or fake,” Harber said.

South Africa reflects the global anxiety over misinformation. In its 2025 report, the Reuters Institute notes that 73% of South Africans are concerned about their ability to discern real from fake information online. This is on par with the United States and Nigeria, but well above the global average of 58%.

In addition, the report shows that 55% of South Africans trust the news most of the time, placing the country fifth out of the 48 surveyed. This indicates that trust in news remains relatively strong, but it is steadily declining from the 61% recorded in 2022.

“There has been a deliberate campaign to undermine trust in traditional media for malicious and disruptive purposes, often by governments and organisations attempting to undermine democracy by flooding the zone with disinformation,” Harber said.

Mistrust has been amplified by social media algorithms that prioritise aggravating content. Rather than offering clarity, these platforms contribute to information fatigue and deepen public scepticism. “Social media has facilitated this by using algorithms that favour information that is disruptive, conflictual and anxiety-inducing.”

Despite Harber’s concerns about the structural risks of algorithmic media, the fast-paced and personalised nature of social media platforms continues to appeal to many young South Africans.

Farhana Essop, a law and politics student, said she receives most of her news on Instagram. She explained that she is interested in current affairs but finds traditional forms of news outdated and “unengaging”.

Essop also believes that some newsrooms contain biases, which become embedded into the news published for public consumption.

For her, social media is a reliable alternative because it can provide diverse perspectives and first-hand accounts of situations.

“There’s a lot of people who are dedicated to giving you both sides and showing you what’s actually happening,” she said.

Despite the risk of misinformation online, Essop believes the interactive nature of social media provides more context and clarity than traditional media.

For Sydney, a psychology student, the constant stream of information — however accessible — can be overwhelming. She believes that staying informed is important, but not at the expense of mental wellbeing.

“You need to be knowledgeable to some extent about what’s going on. There are real problems. We need to be aware of that. But when it gets to a point where it affects your mental health and it affects how you perceive certain things — or it clashes with your views — you can distance yourself from it,” she said.

Sydney believes that reporting on sensitive topics objectively can underplay the experiences of those affected. This can unintentionally distance readers from the story.

“A lot of [journalists] target very personal and intimate topics from an objective point of view, and some things can’t be looked at objectively. When you don’t regard the human aspect of [news], it becomes very impersonal.”

Shiloh Marsh, a third-year media student, believes the way news is delivered plays a crucial role in how young people engage with it.

Marsh receives news from multiple sources, including Eyewitness News, public broadcaster SABC as well as The Sun and The Citizen.

To reconnect with young people, Marsh thinks media houses should employ young reporters and news anchors. “It’s very much the same people that you saw from 20 years ago. We need new faces to interest us.”

Marsh says news should be kept easy to understand, and argues that some journalists ask interviewees over-complicated questions and write in jargon that makes news inaccessible for young people.

“I think there’s a huge gap between how the news is told versus how young people interpret it,” she said.

The challenge lies in the media’s resistance to change, Harber contends. Newsrooms must move beyond rigid, formulaic practices and adopt storytelling formats that reflect how young audiences connect with information today.

To rebuild trust and remain relevant, journalism must embrace approaches that prioritise transparency and conversation.

“The research shows that young people want to see the faces of those bringing them information [to] identify with them and — most of all — they must be authentic. [Young people] want conversations, not lectures,” he added.