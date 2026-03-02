Health director-general Sandile Buthelezi, two other officials arrested for fraud, theft

The Hawks has served warrants of arrests against director general at the department of health Sandile Buthelezi and two other senior officials,

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) has served warrants of arrests against director general at the department of health Sandile Buthelezi and two other senior officials, on allegations of fraud and theft.

In a statement, the Hawks said Buthelezi, deputy director general for tertiary health and hospital services Malixole Mahlathi and chief financial officer Phineas Phaswa Mamogale briefly appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday after an investigation that began in April 2024.

“It’s alleged that in 2023 over R1 million was unduly awarded to a service provider in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. The company of one of the suspects is also charged as the fifth juristic person as the monies were paid to the company,” the directorate said.

The three were each granted R10 000 bail and their case postponed to 3 June. The Hawks said the fourth suspect, a service provider and her company, were yet to be arrested.

In 2021, Buthelezi was placed on precautionary suspension after an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit into the Digital Vibes communications contract scandal that engulfed the department of health. A disciplinary inquiry later that year cleared him of the charges and his suspension was lifted.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned over the Digital Vibes scandal.