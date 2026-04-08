Sergeant Fannie Nkosi denied bail after found in possession of explosives, guns, case dockets and R50 000 cash

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi was denied bail by the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday. He is scheduled to return to court on 13 April for a further bail application.

Police witness Sergeant Fannie Nkosi was denied bail by the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday after he was found in possession of explosives, seven licensed firearms, six case dockets and R50 000 cash at his house.

This comes after the Madlanga commission’s special investigation task force conducted a search and seizure operation at Nkosi’s Pretoria residence on 2 April.

Nkosi appeared at the Pretoria North magistrates court where he was denied bail for unlawful possession of explosives, three counts of failure to safeguard firearms, eight counts of failure to safeguard ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.

SAPS officials stated Nkosi was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the origin of the R50 000 that was concealed beneath a mattress.

After his bail rejection, Nkosi requested to not be detained at Nkgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility, citing fears for his safety. He also claimed he was feeling sick. The Pretoria high court ordered Nkosi be remanded within the hospital wing of the prison.

Nkosi was suspended and arrested on 28 March following his two-week explosive testimony at the Madlanga commission, which is investigating claims of criminality and political interference in the justice system.

As part of the Anti-Gang Unit of the South African Police Service, Nkosi is accused of playing a middleman between deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and alleged leader of the Big Five cartel, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

While on the commission witness stand, Nkosi divulged various criminal dealings between senior police officials and Matlala.

He confessed to facilitating meetings between the pair, and accused Sibiya of accepting 20 Impalas from Matlala. Nkosi alleged Sibiya requested the cartel leader to arrest social media blogger Musa Khawula. Nkosi also linked Deputy President Paul Mashatile to Matlala.

Furthermore, Nkosi confessed to receiving favours from Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini who assisted his brother to secure a security tender.

On Tuesday, TMPD Chief Yolanda Faro said Nkosi had no authority to influence tender processes within the city. She said irregular tenders were subsequently stopped in March 2025

Following his lengthy testimony at the commission, police found explosives, seven licensed firearms, large amounts of ammunition, R50 000 cash and six case dockets related to Cash In transit robberies in Roodeport and Musina and two others related to car hijacking cases.

Nkosi is set to return to court on 13 April for a further bail application.