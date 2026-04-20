Tshwane CFO denies ‘tender-fixer’ role in R2.9bn security contract

Gareth Mnisi rejected claims that he had favoured particular bidders.

Tshwane chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi has denied acting as a “tender-fixer” in a R2.9 billion Tshwane municipal security contract, saying Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s requests related to compliance checks rather than efforts to influence the outcome.

Under cross-examination at the Madlanga commission on Monday, Mnisi was questioned about seven companies Nkosi had prioritised for bid evaluation.

He rejected claims that he had favoured particular bidders, saying Nkosi had wanted to verify whether companies met the tender requirements.

Nkosi had compiled an “order of priority” listing Elshadia Security Services, Tau Tau Security, Two Cops in Security, Vision Acuity Security, Shumile Security, Vimtsire Security Services and Ngaphesheya Security.

Mnisi said he had told Nkosi on four occasions in March 2025 that he could not assess compliance because the tender process had closed.

“I believe his request was premised on the mistaken belief that I would be able to check whether the bidders were compliant,” Mnisi said.



However, under questioning from commissioners, he conceded that the WhatsApp messages did not explicitly support his claim that Nkosi’s requests had been about compliance checks.

A total of 57 companies bid for the contract, with seven ultimately appointed.

In one message, Nkosi wrote: “Afternoon, my brother. I trust you are well and your family. My sincere apologies for the delay in sending this message. The two vehicles for land are: 1. Ngaphesheya Security Service; 2. Elshadia Security Service. Have a blessed Sunday.”

Chief evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson said the two security companies sent by Nkosi to Mnisi were selected as part of the seven that had received the contract.

“So, two of the seven out of 57 successful bidders just happen to be the two bidders Sergeant Nkosi was asking you to privilege through this process, even though at the time you say he was asking you to check for compliance,” he said.

Mnisi said he had engaged with Nkosi amicably to manage a personal relationship and to limit persistent communication. “Had I not treated this man in the manner that I did, I would have been constantly bombarded with this issue.

“Ideally, I should have said clearly: ‘I’ve told you before to stop it.’ But he is also a friend of mine, so I needed to deal with this matter delicately,” he said.

In another message, Nkosi wrote: “Afternoon, Captain. I trust you are well and your family. The above is from the red berets. Please check with Mfowethu if it’s the same as his from CIC (Juju) to confirm authenticity.”

Additional companies allegedly sent by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in the exchanges included Gap, TSS, SSG, AET Security Services, Eagle Eye, Premium Security and Ratito Holdings.

Chaskalson said the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini had assumed that Malema had sent Mnisi a list of companies linked to the tender. Mnisi denied having received any such list.

In a separate exchange, Mnisi shared an article quoting Malema as saying: “Tshwane proves governance can thrive without the DA.”

He subsequently texted Nkosi: “I’m okay, my brother. We are managing this guy. I just wanted to show you. Hbungulu will never win.”

Mnisi said he had not been referring to Malema and had never met the EFF leader. He said “Hbungulu” referred instead to ANC-linked Tshwane official Mpho Lekukela, whom Nkosi testified he had facilitated “peace meetings” with Nnisi.

Commissioners questioned Mnisi regarding a R14 million invoice sent to Nkosi related to purchase orders to Gubis 85 Security Services. The company allegedly received R59m from the City of Tshwane in unrendered services linked to outsourced security services to protect assets and property.

“You are discussing with [Nkosi] payment issues between Tshwane and service providers. At no point do you say to him: ‘This is not your issue, don’t involve yourself.’ You actually allow him to be involved to the point where you share with him processes,” said commissioner Sandile Baloyi.

Mnisi said that in hindsight he should have shared the documents with TMPD deputy chief Dhlamini instead of Nkosi.