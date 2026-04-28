Tshwane metro deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini denies Sergeant Nkosi captured CFO Gareth Mnisi

Tshwane metro deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini. (Screenshot from proceedings)

The suspended deputy chief of the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department has denied rigging tender evaluation processes and colluding with Sergeant Fannie Nkosi and the city’s chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi in a R2.9 billion security contract.

The crux of Umashi Dhlamini’s testimony at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday centred on his defence against allegations of tender rigging and corruption related to the security contract divided between a prepared list of companies.

WhatsApp evidence before the commission shows Dhlamini facilitating discussions and passing documents between Nkosi and Mnisi in pursuit of acquiring security contracts.

Video evidence shows Nkosi walking with Mnisi, to which Dhlamini comments that the police sergeant has “captured” the Tshwane CFO.

Dhlamini texted Nkosi: “I can see ukuthi [it seems] you have captured mfowethu [our brother] and he wouldn’t want you to leave him. You should gear yourself to do so forever my brother. Umfowethu is the best person to be with. uJuda wethu [our guy] who will do great things for us compared to uBaba wakho ongasekho [your former senior].”

Dlhamni denied the allegations and said the texts were taken out of context. The texts had been mere banter between colleagues, he said.

“What I want to put to you is that the capture of the CFO was a process designed to put the CFO in a position to do great things for you,” evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson said.

Dhlamini was questioned about a list of security companies passed on to Nkosi and forwarded to the city’s CFO, Gareth Mnisi. The security companies had subsequently been awarded the contract.

“As I indicated, the CFO saw it fit that he must use Sergeant Nkosi to communicate with me. He made Sergeant Nkosi his extension,” Dhlamini said.

He denied having colluded with other senior officials to rig bids in favour of specific companies, despite the WhatsApp evidence presented to the commission.

Dhlamini defended sharing a bid evaluation committee draft document with Nkosi, arguing that the information had been made public by then.

He also rejected claims that he had assisted Nkosi’s brother, Bheki Nkosi, and his company Ngaphesheya, despite evidence that he had frequently relayed information between the parties.