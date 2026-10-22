Black market weight-loss drug sellers are moving fast. SA’s regulators are struggling to keep up

Australia has banned pharmacy compounding of weight-loss jabs, citing such drugs as “potentially unsafe and dangerous”.

So why are South African so-called compounding pharmacies still making their own versions of blockbuster weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, and selling them to the public?

The reality is that such activity is illegal in South Africa as well, at least in instances where the pharmacies make up copycat weight-loss jabs — which dampen appetite and make people feel full for longer — in large quantities, or use unregistered or illegally imported ingredients to make them.

But as demand has soared, some pharmacies have turned the niche practice of compounding into a lucrative business. In June, the Gauteng High Court ordered iDexis, a compounding pharmacy in Tshwane, to stop producing medicine containing semaglutide — the active ingredient of Ozempic — after large quantities of compounded weight-loss jabs had been confiscated on its premises.

The court order was an important legal victory for the country’s regulators, including the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), Stavros Nicolaou, chairperson of the Pharmaceutical Task Group, an umbrella organisation for the pharmaceutical industry in South Africa, said during a panel discussion held in Sandton last week.

But he said the momentum built by the court order could be lost if Sahpra and the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) don’t follow up on it quickly with clearer guidelines for compounding pharmacies about what they can, and cannot legally do.

“You can go and win these court cases, and have people on the back foot, but all of that can unravel because we’re just not acting swiftly enough as a country,” he said.

Illegal drugs in plain sight The panel gathered representatives from Sahpra and the SAPC, as well as the police service, border control, revenue service and the pharmaceutical industry, to explain to the public how they are working together to stop the trade in fake drugs.

Sahpra said it has received about 600 complaints so far this financial year relating to illegitimate and fake medicines being sold through informal supply chains, reaching the public via online portals, gyms, or even local hairdressers.

“We are worried that the scourge is getting out of control,” said Daphne Fafudi, the body’s head of regulatory compliance. And it’s the public that can pay the ultimate price, she added. “People do die, and it doesn’t even come to our attention,” she said.

Some fake or illegitimate drugs are sold covertly. Others are traded in plain sight. One of them is retatrutide, a weight-loss injection that is still being tested in studies and therefore hasn’t been licensed for sale by a drug regulatory anywhere in the world.

Yet, it is sold “openly and brazenly” around the world, including in South Africa, said Nicolaou.

In the July episode of Bhekisisa’s TV programme, Health Beat, we reported how a Johannesburg woman’s doctor sold her retatrutide, telling her it’s safe because he “had it tested”, while making her sign a waiver to release him of any responsibility for what might go wrong.

Nicolaou urged the police service and the Hawks to make an example of those who sell retatrutide in South Africa, as a deterrent to others. “The public needs to know that our enforcement agencies are actually enforcing the law,” he told the meeting last week.

Vincent Tlala, the chief executive of the SAPC, said revised guidelines for compounding pharmacies were underway, a process Sahpra is leading, with input from the SAPC.

However, Tlala said, these were not expected to be ready until February or March next year.

According to Nicolaou, this is too late. “The regulations are taking too long,” he said. Regulators in other countries have introduced bans and restrictions on compounding pharmacies specifically for weight-loss jabs, to prevent the kind of products that have flooded South Africa. “Why are we not doing the same thing?”

What South African law says about compounding Compounding medicines is lawful in South Africa, but only under specific conditions. Compounding requires a healthcare professional’s prescription, generally for a formulation that is not available as a registered medicine — for instance, if a patient requires a medication as an oral liquid that is only normally sold as a pill.

As for compounding in bulk, the law says that a pharmacy may prepare stock in advance if they can show that patients regularly need the medicine — such as repeat prescriptions for the same person.

But some pharmacies produce large quantities without that evidence, Sahpra chief executive Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela told Bhekisisa. This means “you’re not compounding, you are manufacturing”, which requires a good manufacturing practice licence that compounding pharmacies do not hold.

A good manufacturing practice licence shows that a company has met the safety and quality standards required to manufacture medicines.

A second concern is where ingredients come from. Active pharmaceutical ingredients — the substances in medicines that make them work — must be registered in South Africa and imported by a licensed entity, says Semete-Makokotlela. A pharmacy’s operational licence does not authorise it to import unregistered ingredients, she says, yet some have arrived in travellers’ luggage.