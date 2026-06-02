Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV: Another strong product but it seems to have become lost in the middle

Last year, the Mail & Guardian first had the Chery Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) on a long-term test and then the new flagship Tiggo 9. Both models impressed.

The Tiggo 7 PHEV is a significant step up from the petrol versions in terms of feel, comfort and running costs. The Tiggo 9, on the other hand, provides extreme luxury and excellence. It also has three electric motors that work in conjunction with the engine to give it an insane amount of power.

Last month, we stepped into the Tiggo 8 PHEV. Before the Tiggo 9 came along, the Tiggo 8 was Chery’s flagship and premium offering in South Africa.

When the initial models were released, the Tiggo 8 Pro sat at the top of the tree and was a significant upgrade from the Tiggo 7 Pro.

But since the release of the Tiggo 9, the Tiggo 8 has fallen into a strange space. It feels premium with the big screens and comfortable seats but it’s no longer the top of the range.

Let’s compare the PHEVs for a second.

The Tiggo 7 PHEV has a 1.5 litre engine combined with an electric motor that delivers 255kW of power and 525Nm torque. The Tiggo 8 PHEV is equipped with the same setup that has the same outputs.

However, the Tiggo 9 gets the biggest upgrade with three electric motors.

The Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 PHEVs also get the same amount of range with a combined total of up to 1 200km on a full tank and single charge, while the Tiggo 9 is scaled up to 1 400km.

In terms of the drive, the Tiggo 7 feels much the same as the Tiggo 8 in terms of ride quality, smoothness and efficiency, although the Tiggo 8 feels slightly bulkier because it is a bigger car after all.

That brings me to the look and feel of the car. This is where the Tiggo 8 PHEV is slightly beefier than the Tiggo 7. The Tiggo 7 has a dual screen while the Tiggo 8 gets the same setup as the Tiggo 9, with a separate digital cluster and a huge 15.6 infotainment screen.

The Tiggo 8’s seats are also more luxurious and comfortable compared with the Tiggo 7 and because the Tiggo 8 is a seven-seater like the Tiggo 9, it has more space than the Tiggo 7.

But because the drive feels similar on both models, it’s hard to argue why you should go for the Tiggo 8 over the Tiggo 7 — unless it’s extra room you’re after.

At R729 900, It’s priced extremely well. The Tiggo 7 is priced from R620 000. It is worth the money considering the power, comfort and fuel consumption, which never went above 6 litres/100km when I drove it.