The Toyota Hilux is an absolute institution in South Africa. It dominates the sales charts month after month, serving as both a rugged agricultural workhorse and a family lifestyle vehicle.

Having just spent a week with the new Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Legend 6AT, it is clear that the brand has evolved its flagship bakkie far beyond its utilitarian roots.

When I previously reviewed the outgoing Hilux Legend 55 last year, my only real critique was the cabin. Despite the hefty price tag and the legendary off-road capability, the interior felt slightly agricultural. It lacked the premium touch that modern buyers expect when spending close to a million rand.

Toyota has clearly listened to this feedback. The interior of the new Legend has been completely transformed, bridging the gap between a tough off-roader and a premium family SUV. Stepping inside, you are greeted by bespoke interior treatments, refined soft-touch materials and vastly improved ergonomics. The instrument cluster features a metallic accent treatment with a metallic bezel, while cool blue door illumination complements the premium leather upholstery and black roof lining.

The dashboard is anchored by an advanced eight-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, playing through a premium nine-speaker audio system.

It finally feels like an interior appropriate for a vehicle sitting in this high-end bracket.

Out on the road, the mechanicals remain as robust as ever. The 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine delivers a meaty 150 kW and 500 Nm of torque, paired seamlessly with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Whether you are navigating Sandton traffic or crawling up a rocky incline, the power delivery is smooth and relentless. The suspension tweaks have also improved ride comfort on corrugated dirt roads without compromising the bakkie's payload capacities.

However, we cannot ignore the elephant in the room. The immense popularity of the Hilux naturally makes it a high-risk theft and hijacking target in our local market. Buying one often comes with a degree of anxiety. Owning South Africa's favourite bakkie means you are also driving South Africa's most wanted bakkie.

Thankfully, Toyota has taken aggressive steps to turn the Hilux into a digital fortress.

Acknowledging the high stakes of our local environment, the security upgrades are comprehensive and move far beyond a standard factory immobiliser. The vehicle now features an advanced anti-theft system that includes dedicated intrusion sensors and tilt monitoring. If the vehicle is tampered with, the system immediately reacts to deter criminals.

Furthermore, this physical security is backed by exceptional digital integration. All new models are equipped with the Toyota Connect telematics system. This acts as a vital safety net, linking the vehicle directly to the Toyota Remote App on your smartphone.

Owners receive instant anti-theft notifications if the alarm is triggered. More importantly, Toyota has partnered with tracking specialists to integrate rapid vehicle recovery services directly into the vehicle's architecture. This drastically increases the chances of recovery and provides a massive layer of peace of mind for families parking their vehicles in public spaces.

Safety while driving has also seen a massive leap forward. For the first time on a Hilux, the Toyota Safety Sense package forms part of the standard inventory on Legend 4x4 models. This suite includes a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control, ensuring that the vehicle protects its occupants just as fiercely on the highway as it protects itself in a parking lot.

The Hilux 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Legend proves that you do not have to sacrifice modern luxury or personal peace of mind to drive South Africa's toughest bakkie.

Toyota has masterfully addressed the model's previous shortcomings by elevating the cabin experience and tackling the security concerns head-on.

It remains a highly capable and indestructible off-roader, but it is now a vehicle that fiercely protects both its occupants and itself.