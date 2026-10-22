Can the Grootman take on the big boys?

The chain of events meant that the Grootman was more than just a gimmick, but it’s something that Chery really wants to carve a heritage out for in South Africa.

The stats behind the bakkie are impressive too. It will feature a 2.5 litre turbo diesel plug-in hybrid system that delivers a ridiculous 350kW of power and 800Nm of torque.

It has a 3 500kg braked towing capacity and a payload capacity of 1 000kg. It also offers a full electric driving range of 100km and a combined driving range of over 800km. It’s also a proper 4x4.However, until that bakkie is here and on our roads, we will not understand if the name is just a facade.

Luckily, the Mail & Guardian was privy to a pre-test of the vehicle at the Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China this week.

While the test track was short and sweet, it was also dirty and the Grootman was not afraid.

It handles mud and rough conditions with ease, while still managing to maintain a steady level of comfort.

We can therefore confirm that it is truly ready for the dirt and it will do it with absolute refinement.

That’s because the cabin is such a wonderful place to be in. It offers soft touch materials, a big screen and a purely aesthetically pleasing interior, but keeps some nice rugged features like grab bars that strikes a perfect balance for those who want the comfort of a SUV but the ruggedness of a 4x4.

I also loved that physical buttons were included under the central infotainment screen.

However, there are still some things that the Chery group could improve on if they really want the vehicle to compete when it comes to the market.

When the vehicle is in EV mode, the brakes felt slightly sensitive and the steering wheel just felt too light for a bakkie.

South Africans love refinement, but not too much. They still want to feel that a bakkie is well, a bakkie.

There’s still some time before the vehicle begins rolling off the line in Rosslyn for the brand to make some adjustments, but overall, the approach from the Chery group to break into the bakkie market has been brilliant.

They’ve allowed the bakkie to be born in South Africa, they are going to let it be built in South Africa. They’ve let South Africans be a part of the Grootman’s development, now it just needs to absolutely deliver on the road.

It certainly has the potential to be a disruptor and it might not be perfect at launch, but it will definitely have to be close to it to make a dent in a difficult market.