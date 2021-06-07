 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Rising PR graduates deserve professional support

The graduate unemployment rate is still lower than the rate among those with other educational levels. This means that education is still the key to these young people’s prospects improving in the South African labour market.
Communications industry bodies and agencies have a responsibility to ensure that those starting out in public relations receive the appropriate mentorship they need to succeed and flourish. (AFP)
0

Nurturing young, creative talent is vital to the sustainability of the public relations and communications industry. This has become even more apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic as agencies have had to adapt quickly to an ever-changing environment.

This move has been two-fold: firstly, agencies have had to pivot their own operations to function optimally in a new environment and secondly, they have had to help their clients adapt to the constantly evolving landscape.

To do this, communications players need employees who are flexible, creative, critical thinkers and, most importantly, resilient. These characteristics may be inherent in young people in the industry, but they need to be nurtured to be fully developed.

With busy schedules and constant pressure to meet deadlines, however, seasoned professionals often find it challenging to make the time to identify, grow and develop others. 

While on-the-job training and motivational support is an obvious place to start, more formal internal and external mentorship programmes – including setting and measuring achievable growth objectives, identifying aspirations and determining development needs – can facilitate and accelerate growth.

In addition, formal internship programmes that focus on challenging areas, such as writing, as well as  growth areas, such as digital, can provide talented young entrants into the industry with the tools they need to thrive.

Industry initiatives can also play a significant role. One example is the Prism Young Voices programme which was introduced in 2017 to offer 10 up-and-coming communications people the opportunity to receive mentorship from some of the country’s top professionals and take part in the Prism Awards. The initiative by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa provides the young winners with the opportunity to judge the prestigious public relations and communication awards, alongside industry experts and simultaneously receive valuable insights into the industry and the critical elements that make up award-winning campaigns.

To make a much more significant impact, the industry needs more of these initiatives. It also needs programmes and conferences that address the post-pandemic communications environment and the rapid changes brought about by technological advancements.

Notably, young professionals should be encouraged to embrace lifelong learning. They are, after all, the business owners of the future. They need to be entrepreneurial and dare to dream. To do this, they need a conducive environment to develop their talents and unlock their potential. This will ensure a sustainable, thriving communications industry that contributes meaningfully to South Africa’s economic growth.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Jackie McEwan
Jacki McEwen-Powell is founding partner and strategist at Eclipse Communications

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

West Rand: ‘These mine dumps are destroying us’

Mining areas on the West Rand are ecologically dead because of poor rehabilitation
sheree bega
Politics

Zuma’s last legal stand is still politics

Impugned prosecutor Billy Downer argues that even if the court agreed he was biased and removed him, this would still not spell an acquittal for Jacob Zuma
emsie ferreira

More top stories

Politics

Two women punted as frontrunners to replace Zweli Mkhize

Ramaphosa is said to be considering appointing former Gauteng health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa or Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the minister of health
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Back to old habits? South African arms exports to Saudi...

Does South Africa care more about its own economic interests than the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen?
atilla kisla
Business

Climate change will hit G7 economies harder than Covid, research...

Countries with the biggest industrialised economies could see an average loss of 8.5% of economic value by 2050, according to an Oxfam analysis
Sarah Smit
National

Court must rule on constitutionality of public protector’s removal —...

The public protector is not challenging her fitness to hold office, but the rule enabling the National Assembly to remove her from office
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×