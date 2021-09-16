 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Local government elections: The freaks come out to play

Whisky weather: The silence about what happened to the bottle of 50-year-old Glenfiddich looted from Makro in July is baffling.
0

Thursday.

It’s a wet, dreary morning — miserable, grey, cold  — way more East Belfast than lower Glenwood, Durban.

It’s whisky weather really.

Pity about the early hour — it’s barely 5.30am — and the empty booze cupboard, which has been bare since the final temporary employer-employee relief fund (Ters) payment last year.

I’ll have to stick to coffee, it appears.

I wonder if Makro ever found out who drank the bottle of 50-year-old Glenfiddich that was looted from its Springfield Park store back in July.

The silence about what actually happened to that bottle has been bugging me ever since; even more than the identity of Jesus of George Goch’s 12 Disciples, or the whereabouts of the decuplets from Ekurhuleni.

After all, a bottle worth R650 000 should have some kind of tracking device on it, given that it costs more than most cars; houses even.

Surely, if Bill Gates can microchip a vaccine to track us — as the anti-vaccination brigade would have us believe — Makro, with all its resources, can lowjack a straight with a price tag higher than most South Africans’ annual income?

If uSathane can infiltrate a prophylactic — as suggested by our soon-to-be former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, currently on long leave pending his retirement in October  — why then, cannot Massmart do the same to the R21 666.66 a shot bottle of golden liquid?

It seems rather negligent to me — criminal even — not to take steps to prevent a bottle costing more than half-a-million rand from disappearing into the ether, without a trace.

If the bottle wasn’t dealt with during or immediately after the Sacking of Springfield Park, then my money is on it turning up at the homecoming party that’s being planned for the former head of state’s return to Nxamalala village once he’s out of hospital and back home to serve out his medical parole. 

Ayikhali, comrades, and all that.

Perhaps.

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may have declared the date for the 1 November local government elections only eight days ago, but the campaign is already in full swing, if the deluge of SMS messages and calls from the Democratic Alliance is anything to go by.

Local government elections are probably the most important, in that we’re voting for the people who will — in theory — keep the streets clean, the lights on and the bins emptied, the basic stuff that municipalities deal with.

They’re also a hoot in that all the freaks come out for the local government elections. Perhaps it’s the low deposit and nomination threshold, but municipal polls really get the space cadets going.

This time around we have — among others — Herman Mashaba, running around frothing at the mouth about introducing prayer in schools, mass deportations of foreign nationals and bringing back the death penalty, all issues that have absolutely fuck all to do with local government. Their job — if elected — is making sure that the potholes are filled and the verges trimmed.

Thus far, all the DA communication has been from  party footsoldiers, call-centre kiddies and the like, wanting to know if I’m registered in the ward and whether I’m keen to give them my X on 1 November. 

There’s been nothing from the party bosses to encourage me to give the DA my vote.

Not that I’d expected to hear from DA leader John Steenhuisen during the hustings. John hasn’t spoken to me since I called him “The Interim One” when he took over after Mmusi Maimane got the knife in 2019, so I’m not expecting his call any time soon — but I thought I’d have heard from some of their more senior activists by now.

Perhaps the DA has given up on me as a potential voter, what with its move to the white and all that; written me off as a waste of time.

Data.

It makes sense — I’ve never voted for them and don’t see myself doing so any time soon.

The ANC have also been pretty quiet, come to think of it.

Perhaps ukhongolose have also given up on me as a potential voter, and decided not to waste their time, energy and airtime.

I wouldn’t blame them — they last got my vote in 2008.

Perhaps it’s just economics — and not about me — and the ANC canvassers simply don’t have data or airtime to message or call me, or anybody else for that matter.

After all, if the governing party can’t pay its own staff, it’s not likely to be able to buy data either.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC members take legal action over council selection disputes

Nine ANC members in the North West’s Greater Taung Municipality have sent a letter to the national list committee threatening to go to court should the ANC not respond to their demands.
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Court judgment about alien fish is about more than trout...

Judge finds that public participation in democratic processes is not the exclusive preserve of the privileged few who have access to the internet and can read English
sheree bega

More top stories

Business

Municipal employees to get a 3.5% increase after wage deal

The South African Local Government Association said a three-year wage deal had been agreed on the remuneration of municipal employees
anathi madubela
National

South Africans in Afrobrometer survey think corruption is ‘worsening’

Most of the 1 600 participants in the study believe the government is doing an inefficient job in combating corruption, according to Afrobarometer
Luke Feltham
Environment

Court judgment about alien fish is about more than trout...

Judge finds that public participation in democratic processes is not the exclusive preserve of the privileged few who have access to the internet and can read English
sheree bega
Education

Matric exam timetable changes to accommodate elections

Moving the national senior certificate exams forward also allows matrics who are old enough to cast their ballots on 1 November
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×