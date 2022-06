We are buried in the earth. But sometimes, these burials are unintentional. Five-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, whose body has been missing for two weeks since plunging into a sewer manhole, is the latest example of these involuntary deaths and burials.

Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda and Yvonne Mnisi were swallowed by the earth on Lily Mine when the container they were working in collapsed into a sinkhole in February 2016. They have been gone for six years.