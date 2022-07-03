Reacting to Judge Raymond Zondo’s final report on state capture, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in his recent newsletter: “We must ensure that there is redress, justice and accountability.” How we get to realise all these promises, the president noted elsewhere, will be outlined in a plan he’ll present four months later. This begs the questions: Does the president have the disposition to deliver on these promises; and what exactly can he do?
Will Ramaphosa act decisively on the Zondo report?
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here