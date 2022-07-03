Subscribe

Opinion

Will Ramaphosa act decisively on the Zondo report?

The president’s tendency to avoid confrontation with his own party means we must maintain public outrage to ensure an end to state capture(Photo by Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Reacting to Judge Raymond Zondo’s final report on state capture, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in his recent newsletter: “We must ensure that there is redress, justice and accountability.” How we get to realise all these promises, the president noted elsewhere, will be outlined in a plan he’ll present four months later. This begs the questions: Does the president have the disposition to deliver on these promises; and what exactly can he do?    

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Mcebisi Ndletyana
Mcebisi Ndletyana is a professor of political science at the University of Johannesburg and co-author of a forthcoming book on the centenary history of Fort Hare University.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Will Ramaphosa act decisively on the Zondo report?

M&G Premium

The president’s tendency to avoid confrontation with his own party means we must maintain public outrage to ensure an end to state capture
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Opinion

Is the US supreme court bent on doing harm?

M&G Premium

Two recent rulings by America’s apex court are profoundly troubling
johann van der westhuizen
Friday

Lights, camera, action!

Meet Kuda Jemba, the emerging film director who went from directing music videos for some of SA’s biggest stars to directing Kelly Khumalo’s upcoming reality show
shingai darangwa
National

War on diamonds: Toil and triumph on the rich barren...

M&G PREMIUM

“I’m willing to take a bullet” says Northern Cape natives who claim the land, and its diamonds, belong to them.
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×