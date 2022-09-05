A ‘third way’ is emerging in the troubled ANC

There is much said about the future of the ANC, the governing party in South Africa. There are some who have gone to the extent of calling for the dissolution of the party. What is amplifying these calls is corruption allegations against certain leaders of the ANC and, recently, the manner in which the provincial conferences of the party were managed, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The provincial conferences exposed several fault lines in the political and human infrastructure of the organisation, characterised by factions in the party, namely those of the radical economic transformation (RET) forces and those supporting the president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The RET faction consists mainly of supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and some senior leaders, most of whom are accused of corruption and violations of the party’s code of conduct. The is on the back foot following the Phala Phala scandal. Millions of US dollars were allegedly stolen from Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo, resulting in accusations of money laundering. This has given ammunition to the president’s enemies and to the political opposition.

There are views that factionalism in the ANC has divided the party and introduced elements of toxicity and enmity. Ordinarily, fierce political debates and disagreements are supposed to add vibrancy to intra-party democracy. But what has emerged in the ANC are chaotic provincial conferences and the deterioration of decorum, resulting in the party’s integrity being undermined, including its democratic processes.

But there are interesting views and interpretations of the current goings-on of the ANC that are worth examining.

First, the schism in the ANC is a common phenomenon in political parties in any democracy and, as such, adds life to the internal democracy of political organisations. Moreover, the constant pull and push in such situations is one of the essential traits that demonstrate democracy in action; what is happening in the ANC epitomises the maturity of democracy in the party.

Furthermore, contrary to prevailing general opinions on the need for unity in the party, insistence on unity has proven, in some instances, to be a dangerous trap for a vibrant democracy. It could also be a precursor that leads to dictatorship. Organisations that have survived collapse are usually those that encourage dissent, and accept the clumsiness of democracy in their processes.

Therefore, besides chaotic conferences, toxicity and violence that is occasionally witnessed in the party, the ANC is reaching another stage of its life. It is an essential stage that will test the democratic shock absorbers of the party. It communicates an important fact, that disagreement and leadership contests are healthy for democracy and the organisation.

What is emerging as a result of the ongoing challenges in the party is the “third way” discussion. The third way is not a faction but rather a discussion, a process of renewal of the organisation intended to reinstate integrity, accountability and public respect.

The third way is best characterised by the leadership of outstanding individuals who are quietly and effectively working for the betterment of the people of South Africa. It is made up of second-tier leadership of the ANC with an impeccable track record in the organisation and government.

Parks Tau, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, Mmamoloko Kubayi and Sputla Ramokgopa are among those whose leadership characterises the third way and dominates the current discussion. They are young leaders who were inducted into the politics of the “movement” to eventually lead the organisation. Their future outlook of the ANC is informed by their intrinsic understanding of the fundamentals of the party.

As the nomination process for the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) commences, it is important that the party considers the outcomes and suggestions of the third-way discussions. The process of NEC nomination must avoid the repeat of provincial conferences, which culminated in the inclusion of individuals with chequered pasts in provincial leadership.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has announced that there will be vetting processes and do’s and don’ts in the nomination process, which is essential for the success of the party. The ANC must carefully consider the third way as it prepares itself for the 2024 national elections.

Thembisa Fakude is a senior research fellow and director at Africa Asia Dialogues and serves on the board of the Mail & Guardian.