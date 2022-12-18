The ANC’s antics of adolescence

“O jola le mang wa ma Top 7?”

That’s “who is courting you worthy of making an elite top seven list”, loosely translated from Sesotho.

Pick any Gauteng township and you will find adolescent children playing the popular hand-clapping game top seven, which includes a chant, from which the above line is drawn.

Basically, the playground game is about children bragging, with made-up names and various scenarios mentioned, about who is wooing them for dates, and what gifts one has been showered with as part of the courting process.