Subscribe

Opinion

The ANC’s antics of adolescence

Ramaphosa’s campaign team have steadfastly wanted Gwede "Tiger" Mantashe to roar back into his current position as national chairperson when the conference closes on Tuesday. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

“O jola le mang wa ma Top 7?” 

That’s “who is courting you worthy of making an elite top seven list”, loosely translated from Sesotho. 

Pick any Gauteng township and you will find adolescent children playing the popular hand-clapping game top seven, which includes a chant, from which the above line is drawn.

Basically, the playground game is about children bragging, with made-up names and various scenarios mentioned, about who is wooing them for dates, and what gifts one has been showered with as part of the courting process. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Sport

It’s Messi’s World Cup as Argentina defeat France

In the most thrilling final, La Albiceleste take the trophy back to Buenos Aires for the first time since 1986
Eyaaz Matwadia
Politics

ANC leadership race: Gap narrows between Ramaphosa and Mkhize

The fight between Oscar Mabuyane and Ronald Lamola hasn’t been helpful to the Ramaphosa campaign
Mike Law
Politics

Mzwandile Masina first nominee to withdraw from running for treasurer...

Both Masina and Pule Mabe come from Gauteng. This means the province would have divided its votes
mandisa nyathi
Politics

Either way, the ANC is still the #1 tsotsi

Despite having put measures in place to prevent corruption, little or no work has been done by the party, leaving it open to more scrutiny in 2023
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×