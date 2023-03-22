Job Purpose

This role will lead on the development and delivery of creative campaigning strategies that maximise human rights impact and strengthen the engagement of our supporters, overseeing the Programme’s work on global campaigns and actions, individuals at risk, human rights education, global relief, and partnerships with children and youth activists.

The Programme Director will implement Amnesty’s strategic vision for human rights action and provide leadership to the Campaigns and Education management team, campaigners and other staff across the International Secretariat and Amnesty International movement, promoting a culture of diversity, inclusion and innovation.

Please note this position can be based in our London, Johannesburg or Dakar offices. Other locations where Amnesty International Secretariat has a presence will also be considered.

About You

As an experienced manager with a solid understanding of human rights, you will have proven experience leading on the delivery of international campaigns or advocacy programmes, exercising sound political judgement to take advantage of emerging and tactical campaign opportunities.

You will have excellent presentation and communication skills, experience of collaborating with partners and other grassroots activists, and the ability to effectively manage staff within the programme in order to deliver high-profile campaigns.

Main Responsibilities

Lead in designing Amnesty’s global campaigning agenda and in developing and delivering major global campaigns, promoting effective collaboration and overseeing complex, cross-organisational, multi-stakeholder planning in a federated environment.

Ensure all strategies led from the programme deliver change, maximise supporter engagement and impact and take advantage of political, social and other opportunities to further the human rights agenda.

Support skills development, coherence and quality assurance on campaigning across the IS through matrix management of regional campaigns managers.

Skills and Experience

Experience of leading the design and delivery of high-profile campaigns and programmes of large-scale public mobilisation, ideally at the international level

Proven knowledge and analytical understanding of human rights campaigning, advocacy and activism strategies and trends, including the use of new technologies.

Verbal and written fluency in English and at least one other language.

For further information on this position please review the job description on our website.

How to Apply:

If you are talented, passionate about human rights and want to use your skills, knowledge and experience to change the world then we would encourage you to make your application directly to Amnesty International Secretariat Careers Page.

The closing date is 16 April 2023.