Recycle bins are becoming a familiar site on South African film sets, such HBO’s Raised by Wolves (Photo: GREENSET)

Lights, camera, sustainability!

South Africa’s film industry is breaking new ground as it turns the spotlight on the environment and takes centre stage in the green revolution. In this era of climate consciousness, filmmakers are embracing green practices both on screen and behind the scenes to bring about real-world change. From raising eco-awareness through storytelling to adopting sustainable practices on set, the industry is playing a crucial role in promoting a greener future.

One of the leading voices focused on seeking sustainable solutions in film is Belinda Johnson, Managing Director of non-profit organisation GREENSET. “A green economy is defined as a low-carbon, resource-efficient and socially inclusive economy, which is exactly our vision for the South African film industry.” The organisation came about as the need for sustainability in the film industry became evident and productions started making conscious choices to minimise waste, conserve energy and reduce emissions. She says initiatives like recycling and composting are becoming common practices on set, reducing the amount of waste generated during production.

Grace Stead is Managing Director of WrapZERO, a consultancy that promotes sustainability in film and media. Her focus is on urban sustainability and practical solutions, with an emphasis on waste reduction, water conservation, energy efficiency, socially responsible decision-making and eco-procurement.

While sustainability is usually primarily associated with industries such as oil and mining, and the film, media and entertainment space is perceived as a “softer” industry, she says this is not actually the case: “The international carbon footprint of the film industry is equivalent to that of the aviation industry when considering flights and the overall footprint, which makes it a resource-intensive sector that requires responsible practices.”

Johnson agrees that most people do not realise how carbon-intensive filmmaking is: “The global entertainment industry generates millions of metric tonnes of carbon dioxide a year — when a large international film production films in South Africa, it can generate upwards of 2 500 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide.”

Reuse, reduce and recycle

“The 2018 drought had a significant impact on the film industry, prompting efforts to save water,” Stead says. “There have been various activities implemented on film sets concerning water management, with productions being forced to source water from alternative sources such as recycled water from farms, to dampen sandy roads and prevent dust.”

She says waste reduction has also become a prominent issue, highlighted by the abundance of plastic water bottles on set. “While it is a highly visible problem, addressing it is challenging due to the complexity and different scenarios involved. The key principle is to reduce, reuse and recycle, with the first step assessing how we can replace disposable items with reusable items, for example.”

GREENSET worked with Envirolite to develop a machine to recycle polyurethane, in partnership with HBO’s Raised by Wolves and Netflix’s Project Panda. The polyurethane is turned into building blocks, which means that no polyurethane or polystyrene from the film industry will have to go to landfill in the future. (Photo: GREENSET)

The synthetic polymer polyurethane on set is another concern. GREENSET worked with Envirolite to develop a machine to recycle polyurethane, with a prototype machine funded by HBO’s Raised by Wolves. “Netflix’s Project Panda funded an upgrade to this machine, and this was the first production to recycle all polyurethane,” Johnson says. “The polyurethane is turned into building blocks; the first 2 300 blocks have been donated to Ulwazi Educare centre as part of the sustainable building built by The Natural Building Collective. The development of this machine means that no polyurethane or polystyrene from the film industry will have to go to landfill in the future.”

Stead says the shift towards LED lights in the film industry has been noticeable, especially for working lights: “Nowadays, most of the working lights on set are LEDs, which is a great development.”



Strides have been made, but more must be done

Experts say it is important for the government and cities to include sustainability best practice guidelines for the film industry in policy and film by-law documents. There are no sustainability guidelines for film in South Africa other than in KwaZulu-Natal. Despite the fact that most international studios and video-on-demand streamers have a policy that 70% of their waste must be recycled, the City of Cape Town does not have its own policy relating to waste on set.

GREENSET has a granular approach to recycling. “If our wardrobe department has fabric scraps we will find a charity to give them to. And if there are timber scraps that would previously have gone to a landfill, we will donate them to a skills-training programme,” Johnson explains. “Give us a challenge to recycle something and we will find a solution.”

Stead says the industry has always had a compassionate side, often donating materials like wood or glass to local communities. “Additionally, there is a concept called double line items, where an additional production assistant from a disadvantaged area shadows the main person and gains experience while being compensated. This demonstrates the industry’s commitment to social and economic impact.”

Johnson also encourages local streamers, studios and broadcast channels to include a “green-line” in all their budgets that shows sustainability costs, in the same way that is done for health and safety on set.

Stead agrees, saying that greening costs should be implemented early in the planning stages. “A percentage of the budget might be allocated towards greening, especially in commercials and advertising. It is crucial that this allocation happens early in the process, from the client to the agency to the production company.” She says often challenges arise in the implementation stage when requests get lost along the chain of command. “Specifying greening upfront helps ensure its successful implementation, and there has been an increase in positive requests for greening and sustainable practices on set.”

She says this early implementation is critical when it comes to sourcing materials and services with a focus on sustainability: “For me, procurement is the most important point because money talks. If you want to make a difference, you must make sustainable decisions right from the start. Whether it’s buying a light bulb or investing in a more energy-efficient but expensive option, procurement plays a key role. It’s about choosing reusable over disposable, eco-friendly alternatives over wasteful ones. If we can influence procurement decisions early in the process, we can make a significant impact. Unfortunately, by the time the sustainability team is consulted, much of the procurement has already been done, and that’s a major flaw in driving change.”

Climate action through storytelling

Miki Redelinghuys is a documentary filmmaker and the co-director of Climate Story Lab Southern Africa. “Art, culture and entertainment can be very wasteful, and the sector is often funded by big corporations as a ‘show piece’ for social responsibility,” she says, adding that each production should be seen as an ecosystem. “It’s about building a healthy environment where everyone can benefit, where local voices are included and invited to collaborate and share in the benefits of the production — a non-extractive model of film-making.”

But the industry’s potential to impact and drive sustainability extends beyond what happens during production: “The stories we tell and how we tell them can make a difference. Think of the impact of films like The Territory and Thank you for the Rain. These character-driven creative stories show the real impact of the climate crisis on people and the environment. These films have well-crafted impact strategies that can bring about changes in behaviour and policy, and hold those in power to account.

As storytellers, we have a very big role to play in changing the way people relate to the climate crisis. Stories can inspire people to act; to change behaviour. They can be harnessed to bring about action, shine a light on the wrong-doings of corporations and governments and work with organisations and activists trying to hold these entities to account.”

She says initiatives like the Climate Story Lab Southern Africa work towards shifting the narrative and amplifying communication about the global climate crisis. “Some of the work is also about demystifying terminology, because sometimes people see ‘climate change’ or ’green issues’ as something abstract that doesn’t affect them.”

If, however, a story can translate the issue into something relatable, Redelinghuys says, “like a climate event such as a flood or cyclone, water that is contaminated, animals that are sick from drinking from a polluted river or non-sustainable electricity systems that are failing” it allows people to break free from the jargon and see the impact on their own lives.

By integrating sustainability themes into their storytelling and sustainability practices into production processes, filmmakers are creating a ripple effect that extends beyond the screen and into the daily lives of viewers.

— Jamaine Krige

Greening South Africa’s wildlife economy

South Africa’s wildlife economy is often synonymous with ecotourism and conservation efforts, which have contributed significantly to the country’s sustainable and socioeconomic development. The scope and potential of this thriving sector, however, extend far beyond these aspects.

Dr Hayley Clements is a senior researcher at the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University, focusing on the wildlife economy and on the role of sustainability in supporting biodiversity conservation, people and the economy in Southern Africa. Ecotourism is a vital tool in the wildlife economy, but it should not be the sole focus, she cautions.

Dr Hayley Clements, senior researcher at the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.

She says South Africa’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan outlines two pillars of the biodiversity economy: bioprospecting — which involves research into and the development of biological or genetic resources for commercial or industrial use — and the wildlife industry itself.

The second pillar focuses on game, wildlife farming and ranching activities, and includes the stocking, trading, breeding and hunting of game, along with the necessary services and goods that support this value chain. The key drivers of the wildlife economy include domestic and international hunters, as well as the growing retail market demand for wildlife products such as game meat and taxidermy items. “This pillar can significantly contribute to development in South Africa. Its potential lies in utilising the country’s existing indigenous resources, particularly in regions not suited to traditional farming,” she says.

An avenue for empowerment, but not without barriers

Clements says tapping into the wildlife economy offers a promising avenue in rural areas, where alternative livelihood opportunities may be limited. “Evidence suggests that wildlife operations can be viable and have a positive impact on development. They tend to create more jobs than livestock farms, employing more women and offering better working conditions and salaries, particularly in service-facing industries like ecotourism and trophy hunting.”

While ecotourism is a fundamental pillar of the wildlife or biodiversity economy, Clements says significant barriers to entry remain. “It requires ample land, charismatic wildlife and well-appointed lodges. Therefore, there is a risk of overly focusing on ecotourism and neglecting other aspects of the wildlife economy, such as local meat hunting, trophy hunting, live wild sales, and venison sales. These alternative wildlife activities may have lower barriers to entry.”

The wildlife economy is not as inclusive as it should be: “The majority of landowners and participants in the wildlife economy are white — a systemic issue related to broader land ownership disparities in South Africa.”

Land reform initiatives in the country have primarily focused on agricultural redistribution, often leaving little support for emerging black farmers and landowners to engage in the wildlife economy. “As a result, the traditional agricultural economy receives more assistance and resources, leaving the wildlife economy somewhat neglected,” she explains.

Game farming, for instance, allows for the sustainable breeding of wildlife species, providing opportunities for local communities to engage in ethical and responsible agricultural practices. While generating revenue, it also contributes to habitat conservation and biodiversity preservation while instilling a sense of pride, ownership and environmental stewardship for future generations.

Striking a balance between the carrot and stick

Regarding ethics and conservation, Clements says the challenge lies in the fact that the wildlife industry encompasses a broad spectrum of activities. “Extensive practices like trophy hunting and ecotourism may contribute more to conservation, while intensive practices like the breeding of high-value species in small enclosures contribute more to development,” she says. The latter can raise questions about animal welfare, impacting the reputation of the industry. “Finding a balance between the needs of the wildlife economy and wildlife conservation is crucial.”

She says the wildlife economy of the future should effectively balance the dimensions of ethics, sustainability, conservation and development: “It is important to avoid viewing extensive systems as the only solution, as not all properties are suitable for such practices and require significant initial investments.”

To ensure sustainable sectoral growth in the wildlife economy without compromising biodiversity conservation and socioeconomic inclusion, it is important to implement policies that go beyond punitive measures and focus on providing incentives. “Strict regulations or outright bans on certain practices without alternatives may discourage participation in the wildlife economy.”

A balanced approach of “carrots” and “sticks” is needed, while recognising that people engage in the wildlife economy because it is a viable land use. Voluntary certification schemes that reward properties and products with more extensive management practices can be implemented, like enabling landowners to access carbon credits based on the sequestration of soil carbon on their properties.

Incorporating biodiversity credits or wildlife credits into the incentive framework is another option. “This would provide economic value to landowners who prioritise biodiversity conservation and maintain healthy wildlife populations,” she says. “By linking financial rewards to these conservation outcomes, the wildlife economy can better balance economic growth and conservation objectives.”

Mounting pressures from global voices

Clements says a key challenge in developing a sustainable wildlife economy is the prevailing global mental model of biodiversity conservation, which primarily focuses on preservation: “This approach advocates for setting aside land for nature conservation and allocating government or NGO funding to manage these protected areas, often separate from human activities. However, the wildlife conservation model in Southern Africa has been different, emphasising sustainable use as a means of conservation. We’ve experienced positive growth in wildlife populations due to policies that grant landholders the rights to utilise wildlife and generate revenues from it, through various productive and consumptive activities such as trophy hunting and meat production. These activities contribute to the wildlife economy and have played a significant role in wildlife conservation in the region.”

However, there has been a global pushback against these practices, with increasing calls to ban practices such as trophy hunting. “This preservation-focused mental model has influenced the international discourse on wildlife conservation and has the potential to negatively impact Southern African countries’ efforts to utilise and conserve their wildlife,” she says. “This would severely impact the wildlife economy in Southern Africa, with significant implications for wildlife conservation, development and local livelihoods.”

She says it is critical to recognise different approaches and understand the positive outcomes that sustainable use brings. South Africa should, for example, develop ways to capitalise on the global demand for venison or game meat. “Currently, a significant portion of global demand is met by deer from New Zealand, and despite South Africa having extensive areas under wildlife ranching, the sector remains quite small,” she says. “However, there is potential to unlock this sector and establish a thriving game meat market that complements other aspects of the wildlife economy.”

The development of this aspect of the wildlife economy also presents an opportunity to address regional demand and reduce illegal bushmeat poaching, she explains: “In countries like Zambia, bushmeat poaching is a significant issue due to the inability of the local ranching sector to meet market demand. By establishing a regional game meat market and leveraging initiatives like the intra-Africa trade agreement, it is possible to provide a legal and sustainable alternative to bushmeat.”

The way forward is a green wildlife economy

A thriving wildlife economy should be inclusive, diverse and sustainable, where all South Africans have access and feel a sense of ownership and stewardship. “There shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all model for wildlife ranching, and the sector should embrace various approaches and business models, such as high-end ecotourism, local ecotourism, trophy hunting, game production, and more,” she says. “This diversity not only caters to different market demands but also contributes to the resilience of the sector, as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In addition, a thriving wildlife economy should prioritise environmental and social justice and sustainability. “The responsible and ethical management of wildlife ranches, conservation of biodiversity, and the integration of local communities into the benefits of the wildlife economy are essential for long-term success,” she says.

South Africa recently launched an investment portal for the biodiversity economy which aims to attract investment, particularly into emerging wildlife ranches that are black-owned or black-managed. The target market for this initiative includes impact investors and corporates with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets. The wildlife economy aligns well with impact investors who seek financial returns alongside social and environmental impact.

The investment portal serves as a platform where properties and other stakeholders in the value chain can present their business cases to attract investors. “These investors are motivated not only by financial returns but also by the desire to make a positive difference in areas such as conservation, community development and sustainable practices,” she says. “The wildlife economy aligns with the values of impact investors, as it can deliver both economic growth and social and environmental benefits.”

— Jamaine Krige