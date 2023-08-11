Joburg Theatre proudly celebrates the iconic recipients of the Golden Buzzer

Musa Motha is a passionate amputee dancer from Sebokeng who received a Golden Buzzer after his electrifying appearance on Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

Joburg Theatre is elated to announce and celebrate the outstanding achievements of three South African icons who received the coveted Golden Buzzer on these prestigious television shows: Britain’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent, and America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

Musa Motha, Mzansi Youth Choir and Belinda Davids have made history and brought immense pride to the nation with their remarkable performances. The Golden Buzzer accolade is a testament to the immense talent, dedication and hard work displayed by these incredible performers.

Joburg Theatre, as a cornerstone of the arts and entertainment, takes great pride in seeing South African artists shine on the global stage.

Motha is a passionate amputee dancer from Sebokeng. He recently made his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 (season 18) and graced the staging with a coruscating performance that trembled the auditorium with astonishment. He began his career as a street dancer, and his passion for dancing led him to join the esteemed Vuyani Dance Theatre, where he honed his skills in contemporary, afro-fusion, tap dance and ballet. In his successful career as a dancer, he became involved in several productions that toured different parts of the world including CION, which was staged at Joburg Theatre in 2022, a sold-out season in which Motha bagged himself insight features in art magazines, international newspapers and television interviews. He continues to inspire disabled art lovers and performers.

The breathtaking Mzansi Youth Choir appeared on America’s Got Talent clad in elegant white attire, and stirred audiences with a crescendo of chants that left Judge Simon Cowell and many in the audience in tears. The choir’s repertoire is an exciting assortment of South African music which incorporates elements of traditional music, pop and jazz. Mzansi Youth Choir was established to recognise and provide opportunities to talented teenagers who are passionate about music. The choir is not new to the Joburg Theatre’s Mandela stage; they have performed several times there and earned recognition by collaborating with the theatre on other projects such as The Joburg Festival of Lights. The choir continues to represent the country by chanting some of the hits that unite the rainbow nation.

Internationally acclaimed South African star Belinda Davids took the America’s Got Talent: All-Stars stage by storm and moved the audiences from their seats with a stellar performance. She has received standing ovations across the globe. Davids is known for performing in the production The Greatest Love of All, bringing Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life. The production is a collaboration with the Showtime Australia Company and is staged on the Mandela stage annually, with sold-out performances.

As an institution committed to nurturing and promoting local talent, Joburg Theatre extends its heartfelt congratulations to Motha, Mzansi Youth Choir, and Davids for their momentous achievements. Their success serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists and reaffirms the immense potential in the South African performing arts scene.

Joburg Theatre invites all theatre lovers and fans of these exceptional talents to join in the celebration and continue supporting the arts in South Africa.

