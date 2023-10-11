Chevron and Astron Energy extend existing Caltex Usage Rights and Debrand Agreement for South Africa and Botswana beyond 30 September 2024 on a non-exclusive basis

Chevron and Astron Energy will extend the existing Caltex Usage Rights and Debrand Agreements (URDA) for South Africa and Botswana until 31 December 2026.

Chevron remains committed to growing the Caltex brand



Chevron Brands International, LLC (Chevron) and Astron Energy have entered an agreement to extend the existing Caltex Usage Rights and Debrand Agreements (URDA) for South Africa and Botswana until 31 December 2026.

Astron Energy remains Chevron’s exclusive licensee for Caltex branded retail service stations in South Africa and Botswana until 30 September 2024, after which the licence becomes non-exclusive.

During the extended period from 1 October 2024, until 31 December 2026, Astron Energy will continue to re-brand the Caltex retail service stations in its network to the Astron Energy brand.

Chevron remains committed to growing the Caltex brand and reliably supplying quality fuels with Techron in South Africa and Botswana with new partners.

“The Caltex star is a symbol of quality, value and service, and is a constant reminder of our commitment to our partners and customers.” said Danielle Lincoln, Vice President for International Products. “We are excited to build on Chevron’s decades-long legacy in the market and are committed to growing the Caltex network across South Africa and Botswana, where we will continue to provide customers with high quality products and fuels with Techron, modern facilities, and fast and friendly service to our customers.”

Thabiet Booley, CEO of Astron Energy said: “Our commitment to the rebranding of our retail network, the successful restart of our refinery and the significant investments associated with these flagship projects speaks to the solid future we envisage for Astron Energy as a proudly South African company and brand.”

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Astron Energy

Astron Energy has a deep commitment to South Africa, its people, the economy and the socio-economic development of the country. All of this forms an important part of our ambition to become the next biggest fuel brand in South Africa. We are moving from managing a brand to owning it. We will continue to offer customers high performance fuels, quality products and great service delivered by excellent people, as well as exciting new offerings and experiences as part of the vibrant, new-look Astron Energy. More information is available at https://www.astronenergy.co.za.