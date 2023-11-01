USAID Southern Africa mobilizing investment partnership and grants fund request for concepts to mobilize investment in Southern Africa

Reference: G-APS 01 – USAID Southern Africa Mobilizing Investment – FY 2024

Potential partners are invited to propose creative, effective, and impactful innovations or approaches to addressing challenges that constrain investment in Southern Africa. USAID Mobilizing Investment is interested in working with entities such as, but not limited to, investors, financial institutions and non-bank financial institutions, including leasing, insurance and factoring companies, investment funds, asset consultants, asset allocators, pension fund trustees, fintech companies and financial sector associations, incubators, technology transfer offices, accelerators, university/business schools, professional networks, corporate enterprise development programs, BBBEE support organizations, and other NGOs engaged in the investment ecosystem to achieve scale through inclusive initiatives leading to increased attraction of investments.

These entities should have the potential to leverage grant funding to raise or secure funding from investors within the region or internationally address systemic product or service gaps, or to address structural impediments that foster an uneven playing field for first time and disadvantaged investors. This may also include using the funds to access mechanisms to reduce risk and enable short- and medium-term finance to businesses.

Interested parties are invited to submit concepts that positively impact the broader Southern African economies of Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

For more information please email [email protected].

This Annual Program Statement (APS) will have a rolling submission, of which the first deadline is December 15, 2023; and the final closing deadline is August 30, 2024. Please refer to the full APS documentation for important dates.