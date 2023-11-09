The biggest accolade for social media personalities

The annual South African Social Media Awards for brands, influencers and digital tools was back for yet another banging instalment for the year 2023. It was hosted at the iconic Sandton Convention Centre on 29 October 2023. This year’s ceremony was one for the books, with more categories and nominees on the list.

There are other events aimed at recognising content creators, but none as dedicated to the good work of social media personalities as the much coveted South African Social Media Awards. The SASMAs not only recognises but awards the best campaigns, individuals and digital tools in social media. We also acknowledge that well-curated social media content creates an opportunity for creatives to accumulate followers, so we let the followers judge for themselves.

One of the core elements that was envisioned at the inception of the SASMAs was ensuring that each year’s awards ceremony has a unique theme, and this year’s theme was “redefining your brand”. The previous year’s winners included the influential Mihlali Ndamase, Zakes Batwini, Teko Modise, Kay Yarms, Chad Jones and Marcia Monareng, to mention just a few.

The 2023 SASMAs consisted of 34 categories, each with five nominees. The categories included the Best Beauty, Fashion, Travel/ leisure, Fitness, Dancer, Photographer influencers of the year as well as Most Popular Vlogger, African Song, Podcast and Hashtag among others.

The SASMAs would not have been possible without the support and generous contributions from our proud sponsors, which include Canon SA (Corporate Sponsor) Millennial Mindset Media (Social Media Sponsor) Mkiva Accountants Auditors (Corporate Sponsor) Urban Sense App (Digital Sponsor) Mbono Media (Media Sponsor) Blue CloudAI (Digital Sponsor) Imatter Consulting (Mental Health Sponsor) IOL (Media Sponsor) Acalytica (Digital Sponsor) and Jasmine Décor Events (Décor Sponsor).

The SASMA 2023 event had red carpet hosts Siyamthanda Ndamase and Zanele Mthombeni and hosts PD Jokes, Summary, Weza and DJ Khathu. There were electric live performances by Cici, Nkosazana Daughter, Seemah, Kutlwano Yika and select dance groups.

This year’s winners were:

Social media influencer: Naledi Mallela

Social media kid influencer: Kairo Forbes

Social media photographer: Ok Majozi

Most popular video series on social media: Tsoanie Skits

Social media radio programme: Khutso Theledi

Most popular SA song on social media: Uncle Waffles

Social media dominance: Khosi Twala

Sports personality: Rhulani Mokwena

Food influencer: Zee Mvelase

Social media journalist: Amanda Maliba

Best podcast: NoChill Vodcast

Most recognised business on social media: Drip Footwear

Most popular content across all social media platforms: Ghost Hlubi

Social media personality: The Funny Chef

Social media motivational speaker: Poloko Mmakgolane

Social media agency: Clockwork Media

Social media hashtag: Khosi Thwala

Social media activist: Dr Siya

Beauty influencer: Naledi Mallelah

Social media charity: Gift of the Givers

Social media dancer: Limpopo Boy

Emerging social media personality: Joseph Dary

Best fashion influencer: Nabilah Kariem

Social media African star: Andrew Kibe

Fitness personality: Zinhle Masango

Automotive influencer: Nicholas Neofitou

Social media brand campaign: McDonald’s

Southern Africa social media influencer: Ndoyisile Sibindi

Best travel personality: Nelly Zwane

Lifetime achievement award: Oskido

For more details, visit: https://www.sasma.co.za/