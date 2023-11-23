Ordo expands its smile-enhancing mission to South Africa

Affordable, eco-friendly products that increase your confidence

Ordo, the innovative brand redefining the oral care industry with its high-quality, affordable, stylish and eco-friendly products, is proud to announce its official launch in South Africa.

After alarming statistics revealed that half the people in the UK suffer from some form of gum disease, Ordo’s founder and CEO, Barty Walsh, identified a crucial need for affordable oral care with an improved design that is also environmentally responsible.

“A significant majority of these dental issues can be easily prevented with proper oral care, and affordability is always our top priority. We aim to make these essential products accessible to as many people as possible,” stated Walsh. This commitment to blending science with attainability and style gave birth to the Ordo brand.

Ordo focuses on perfecting the fundamentals of oral care by closely collaborating with dental professionals. Just as their products prioritise simplicity, the brand emphasises the beauty in the basics. Maintaining good oral health can be challenging, but starting with a two-minute brushing routine using a fluoride toothpaste twice a day is a simple path to a healthier smile.

A happy smile is an indicator of good health. That’s why Ordo offers a comprehensive oral care solution that is designed to help boost your confidence in your smile, regardless of its appearance.

Ordo represents innovation, effortless elegance, top-notch quality, and affordability. By challenging industry norms, Ordo believes that every beautiful smile deserves an equally exquisite toothbrush.

The best selling Sonic+ Toothbrush boasts a battery life of over four weeks and features multiple cutting-edge technologies, including four brushing modes (clean, white, massage, and sensitive) as well as a two-minute timer with a quad-pacer.

Operating at 40 000 sonic pulses per minute and utilising fluid dynamics for thorough interdental cleaning, the Sonic+ Toothbrush is available in four stylish colours, ensuring that there’s an option for everyone. The eagerly anticipated Pearl Violet will be exclusively available in Clicks stores.

In a market where sonic pulse brushes are often expensive, Ordo offers an accessible alternative. Shoppers enjoy a 60-day money-back guarantee, and unlike many competitors that inflate their prices, Ordo maintains consistent pricing throughout the year.

In addition to the Sonic+ Toothbrush, Ordo offers a range of products that include mouthwash concentrate, a reusable mouthwash bottle, a complete-care toothpaste, floss, and interdental brushes. With exciting new product development on the horizon, Ordo remains committed to putting your oral care first. The brand is dedicated to reducing plastic waste and carbon emissions through the use of recyclable and reusable packaging, as well as lightweight liquid transport.

One of Ordo’s unique solutions is its concentrated mouthwash, which differs from generic mouthwash products found in most shops. An 80 ml sachet can fill the reusable bottle four times, resulting in 1 400 ml of mouthwash from one sachet. Designed to refresh breath and eliminate germs above and below the gum line, this alcohol-free mouthwash significantly reduces single-use plastics.

Ordo’s Complete Care Toothpaste is a versatile solution that caters to various needs such as gum health, whitening, sensitivity and enamel protection. It is proudly vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and packaged in recyclable materials. Each year there are 1.5 billion toothpaste tubes thrown away that end up in landfills, or worse, in our oceans. All Ordo toothpaste tubes are recyclable, decreasing this footprint.

Ordo believes that everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable oral care for everyday use.

Ordo is now available at leading online retailers such as Gooralcare.com, Takealot.com, Smileshop.co.za, as well as dental clinics countrywide. Ordo will soon also be available in Clicks stores nationwide.

Discover your smile with Ordo.