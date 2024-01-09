Are you studying an accredited TEFL course?

Self-paced, fully online TEFL courses over eight weeks start on the first Monday of every month at the Wits Plus Language School

A TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) course can be a perfect gateway to international adventures and a fulfilling career in teaching English abroad.

Not all TEFL courses are viewed equally and it’s essential for prospective students to understand the role of accreditation in the TEFL industry.

What exactly is accreditation?

TEFL accreditation is a certification process through which a TEFL course is evaluated and recognised as meeting specific quality standards. Accreditation ensures that the course content, instructors, and teaching methods are of high quality, providing you with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the field of English language teaching. Unfortunately, there is no singular accreditation body for TEFL and accreditation can vary vastly within the industry.

Why is accreditation important?

– Quality Assurance: Accreditation guarantees that your TEFL course meets internationally recognised standards. It ensures that you receive a high-quality education that prepares you for the challenges of teaching English effectively to non-native speakers.

– Employability: Many employers worldwide, especially reputable language schools and educational institutions, require TEFL teachers to have completed accredited courses. Holding an accredited TEFL certificate can significantly enhance your job prospects and earning potential.

– Visa Requirements: Some countries have specific visa requirements for English teachers, and accredited TEFL certification may be a prerequisite for obtaining a work visa.

How can I verify TEFL accreditation?

Before enrolling in a TEFL course, always verify the accreditation claims made by the provider.

Check the website: accredited courses usually display their accreditation information prominently on their websites. Look for logos or certificates from recognised accrediting bodies.

Contact the accrediting body: reach out to the accrediting body directly to verify the accreditation status of the course you're interested in. Ask them what the accreditation actually means.

Read reviews: look for reviews and testimonials from students who have completed the course. Positive feedback from satisfied graduates can be a good indicator of the course's quality.

Ask questions: don't hesitate to contact the TEFL course provider and ask questions about their accreditation status, course content, and the instructors' experience and expertise.

In conclusion: by choosing an accredited TEFL programme, you’re investing in your future as a successful and confident English language teacher, ready to make a positive impact on the lives of your students. So, take the time to research and choose the right accredited TEFL course that aligns with your career goals and aspirations.

