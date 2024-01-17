Add Hope festive campaign exceeds expectations

More than R19 million raised for Gift of the Givers

In an extraordinary display of generosity and community spirit, South Africans have come together to make the Add Hope festive campaign a resounding success. KFC originally hoped for a total of R15 million to go to Gift of the Givers, but the campaign has far exceeded expectations.

Thanks to the overwhelming support and contributions from South African customers this past December, we are thrilled to announce that a total of R9 516 058 has been raised. KFC has matched this amount, bringing the grand total to an incredible R19 032 116. This remarkable achievement underscores not only the power of collective effort but also the deep-rooted spirit of giving that thrives in our nation.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers.

This collaboration with Gift of the Givers goes beyond the simple act of feeding; it symbolises a larger commitment to amplifying the reach and impact of hunger relief programmes across South Africa. It demonstrates to every South African the profound impact of their contributions, no matter how small.

“Partnerships such as these only enhance the concept of South Africans joining hands to uplift fellow South Africans, and for that, we are deeply grateful,” says Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers.

The success of this campaign is a testament to the power of hope and the difference it can make in the lives of many. It reflects our shared values and the belief that together, we can create a better world for all.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to every individual who contributed to this campaign. Your generosity has not only provided essential support to those in need but has also sent a powerful message of unity and hope,” says Andra Nel, KFC Marketing Manager: Brand and Purpose.

