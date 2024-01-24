Adapt to the new era of work with the lightweight, large-screen HUAWEI MateBook D 16

It’s rated the best laptop for professionals and students

As we embrace the enduring trend of hybrid work environments, the need for adaptable technology has never been more crucial. Against this backdrop, workers often find themselves challenged by the limitations of their devices — whether it’s the hassle of transporting them, or the struggle to work efficiently on small screens while away from the office.

In response to these modern workplace demands, companies like HUAWEI are revolutionising the design of the laptop. A standout example is the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 with a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H High Performance Processor. This latest innovation is not just a laptop; it’s a testament to HUAWEI’s commitment to enhancing productivity and convenience for the modern professional.

With its remarkably large screen, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 offers an expansive visual experience, enabling users to work more effectively and comfortably, no matter where they are. This device doesn’t just meet the needs of the contemporary worker; it anticipates them, blending a substantial display with a sleek, lightweight design that adds a touch of elegance and professionalism to any setting.

Expanding your view with a portable large screen display

The new HUAWEI MateBook D 16 stands out in the realm of hybrid work-friendly laptops with its unique combination of portability and expansive screen size. This model sets a new standard by offering a substantial 16-inch display while maintaining a remarkably light weight of just 1.68 kg and a slim profile of 17mm.

The laptop features a HUAWEI FullView Display, characterised by ultra-narrow bezels of only 4.6mm on each side, resulting in an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio. This design allows for a larger screen within a compact body, offering users an expansive viewing experience with the ideal 16:10 aspect ratio.

Compared to the traditional 15.6-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio screens, the 16:10 ratio of the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 provides a 10% larger display area. This extra space allows users to view more of their work at once, facilitating multitasking and reducing the need to switch between windows or squint at small text continuously.

Beyond its workday utility, this 16-inch screen is also perfect for leisure, offering a broad and immersive experience for all types of audio-visual entertainment without straining the eyes. Furthermore, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is designed with eye comfort in mind. Its display is certified by TÜV Rheinland for Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), ensuring accurate colour reproduction without a yellow tint and reducing harmful blue light emissions that can lead to eye fatigue.

Elegance in design: Mystic Silver

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 isn’t just about high-end performance and a lightweight design; it also boasts an aesthetic appeal that complements formal and casual attire. This laptop is available in a radiant Mystic Silver.

The Mystic Silver colour captivates with its starlight sheen, glowing from every angle — perfect for those who wish to make a lasting impression. With these two minimalist-chic options, the days of bulky, uninspiring black laptops compromising your style are over.

HUAWEI’s innovative vision for laptops

HUAWEI’s expertise extends beyond tablets, as evident in its laptop line, which brims with innovative features. Drawing from its vast experience in various consumer product sectors and the wider ICT industry, HUAWEI has crafted a unique array of laptop products.

In short, in a market often seen as stagnant, HUAWEI breathes new life by blending exquisite design with groundbreaking technologies. These include the SuperTurbo feature, the HUAWEI Metaline Antenna, a minimalist aesthetic, intelligent interactions, and unparalleled performance. HUAWEI computers stand out from traditional models by incorporating a wide range of advanced features into their portable and sleek designs, signalling a new era in computing.

With the Matebook now available in South Africa, you can own the HUAWEI Matebook D 16. Get yours today from the HUAWEI online store, HUAWEI Authorised Experience Store and selected retailers — you can own the life-changing HUAWEI D 16 with Intel® Core™ i5 Processor for as little as R14 999.

Alternatively, secure your HUAWEI Matebook D 16 with 8GB memory and 512GB storage from Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C for as little as R699 per month over 36 months.