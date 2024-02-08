Research shows peptides have a potential role in weight studies

It seems that several peptide groups may promote weight reduction

To create this list of the top peptides for weight reduction, the specialists at Biotech Peptides have reviewed the existing body of research, examining the peptides’ profiles, purported efficacy and mechanisms of action. Read on to learn how researchers might employ top-notch weight loss research peptides in their studies.

Tirzepatide peptide

Studies suggest that a new dual-incretin receptor agonist, Tirzepatide, may control hunger and blood sugar levels. Inducing weight reduction and glycemic management are two of its hypothesised effects. Tirzepatide is now being tested in phase-3 studies for weight loss; it has already been tested for use in the context of type 2 diabetes (T2D), and, as suggested by early data, a maximum concentration of 72 weeks of Tirzepatide appeared to have led to a mean weight reduction of 20.9%.

Semaglutide peptide

Similarly, research suggests that Semaglutide is an incretin mimetic that may be relevant in the context of type 2 diabetes and weight reduction studies. It is worth mentioning that a 68-week phase-3b study in research models who were overweight but did not have diabetes suggested an average weight reduction of 15.8%.

Liraglutide peptide

Another compound similar to incretin is Liraglutide. Researchers have been studying it for diabetic, chronic weight management, and research model weight reduction indications. Furthermore, scientists are now investigating its possible relevance in the context of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

AOD-9604 peptide

Metabolic Pharmaceuticals produced Anti-Obesity Drug (AOD) 9604, also known as LAT 8881 or tyr-hGH177-191, in the early 2000s. It is a derivative of the C-terminal segment of GH. Many attribute GH’s fat-burning properties to this C-terminal segment, which goes by names like hGH 177-191 or AOD 9401. An AOD-9604 variant with an N-terminal tyrosine addition is available.

Aside from this modification, its structural features are identical to those of hGH from 177 to 191, including the molecular stabilising disulfide bridge (Cys182-Cys189). Adding tyrosine to this structure increases the peptide’s stability, allowing it to have an effect.

Research peptides: What are they?

Peptides are molecules found in every living thing. Their characteristics are dictated by the exact sequence of amino acids connected via peptide bonds to produce them. A peptide is a short protein chain that typically has 2–50 amino acids connected linearly, while certain peptide chains may have cyclic or branching structures. This sets them apart from proteins, usually composed of polypeptide chains with intricate three-dimensional structures and hundreds or thousands of amino acids per chain. Many biological activities rely on peptides despite their relatively basic structure. These processes include:

Serving as messengers inside cells

Control of hormone levels

Protection against microbes

Regulating neurotransmitters

Because of these many properties, researchers have created methods like solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), which has created several synthetic peptides that may have research application.

Studies suggest that research peptides may often improve upon their endogenous analogs regarding efficacy, potential and specificity. Consequently, many chemicals are studied as potential new compounds.

Peptides and weight

Research suggests several peptide groups may promote thermogenesis and weight reduction by acting similarly to endogenous hormones involved in energy metabolism, hunger control and fat breakdown. Some notable instances are:

Mimetics of the incretin hormones GIP and GLP-1, which are secreted after meal intake and increase insulin release and control hunger, are known as incretins. By suppressing hunger and desires, incretin mimetics may also control appetite and promote weight reduction.

Growth hormone (GH) facilitates the breakdown of fat, especially visceral and abdominal fat, and growth hormone-releasing hormones (GHRHs) stimulate it.

Fragments of growth hormone may drive fat loss in the same way as full-length GH does, but they lack the anabolic properties of the real thing.

In randomised studies, comparing Tirzepatide and Semaglutide to placebos suggested that the active ingredients appeared to particularly reduce food intake and calorie consumption. Researchers have speculated that GHRH analogs like Tesamorelin may aid weight loss, especially in visceral fat.

As assessed in test models, the area under the curve (AUC) for total GH levels seemed to have increased by 69% when given Tesamorelin. Growth hormone (GH) has been theorised to have lipolytic actions, encouraging the release of energy-burning fatty acids from adipose tissue.

Findings imply that overweight but otherwise healthy trial models appeared to have lost 3.7 pounds of body fat compared to their initial measures after 52 weeks of being given Tesamorelin daily. Furthermore, visceral fat seemed to have decreased by 8% from the beginning of the experiment.