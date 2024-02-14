Momentum Metropolitan appoints nine top agencies to amplify collective impact

Nontokozo Madonsela, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Momentum Metropolitan.

Each brings a unique set of skills and expertise to the table

Following a rigorous pitch process, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) has partnered with nine top-tier agencies to elevate its public image and build further credibility within the financial services sector. This strategic move underscores MMH’s commitment to enhancing excellence and engaging diverse audiences through its marketing initiatives.

The newly appointed agencies are:

FleishmanHillard: PR and reputation management for Momentum Metropolitan Holdings and Group and Momentum Health and Multiply

Flume Digital Marketing: digital agency for Momentum Metropolitan Group

Grey Advertising: creative agency for Metropolitan

Mediology: media agency for Momentum Metropolitan Group

MSL South Africa: PR for various business units within the Group

M-Sports Marketing: PR for the Metropolitan and Momentum brands

The Odd Number: creative agency for Momentum

Rogerwilco Digital: digital CX agency for the Group; and

RVM Communications: PR for various business units within the Group.

Each agency brings unique expertise and perspectives to the table, further enriching MMH’s approach to meaningful connections with its stakeholders.

Nontokozo Madonsela, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Momentum Metropolitan, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments and ongoing relationships with the appointed companies, stating: “I am thrilled to collaborate with these exceptional agencies, each bringing a unique set of skills and expertise to the table. Our strategic partnership signifies our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, creativity and customer engagement, while enhancing our positioning — a dynamic force which is purposeful in driving positive change in the industry.”

“These agencies have been carefully selected for their proven track records, deep industry knowledge, transformation credentials and shared passion for delivering impact. I am confident that through these partnerships, we are poised to elevate our brand presence and credibility, spark impactful conversations and engage our target audiences on a deeper level. We want to do our part in driving sustainable growth for the Group and to grow our share of voice in the financial services sector,” she said.

Collectively the agencies will support 16 key business brands across the Momentum Metropolitan Group and will focus on brand strategy, design, storytelling, digital marketing, PR and reputation management, media buying, social media management and performance management.

“We thank our previous agencies for the good working relationships we formed, their excellent work and the results we achieved together.”

Madonsela concludes: “This marks an exciting chapter of our journey and by leveraging the collective expertise of the agencies, we look forward to making more data-driven and insight-led decisions that will drive growth and impact for all our stakeholders.”

In line with Momentum Metropolitan’s commitment to transformation (and as a Level One B-BBEE contributor), all agencies were vetted and are aligned to the Group’s preferential procurement policies.