HONOR joins forces with Gameloft to redefine gaming experience in the foldable ecosystem

HONOR has announced its partnership with expert game developer Gameloft to optimise the gaming experience on the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR and HONOR Magic V2. This partnership introduces an enhanced edition of the popular racing game, Asphalt 9: Legends, tailored specifically for foldable smartphones. It marks the debut of 120 FPS gameplay with higher resolution on large foldable screens, offering an unparalleled gaming experience. This collaboration signifies a technological leap forward in the foldable ecosystem through shared innovation.

“HONOR continues to establish itself as a key player in the foldable ecosystem through its ongoing dedication to evolving and retaining its competitive edge through openness and collaboration, said Fei Fang, President of HONOR’s Product Line. “Our newest venture with Gameloft to improve the gaming experience on the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR shows our commitment to creating the best user experience for those who use HONOR foldable devices. By pursuing collaborations that advance hardware and software integration for foldable devices, HONOR aims to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem, providing consumers with the most cutting-edge technology.”

“Past precedent has shown that pursuing a thin and light design for foldable smartphones often led to sacrificing its technological performance and graphic capacity, creating a gap in the market to construct more advanced gaming experiences,” said Henry Pan, Vice President of Global Business Development OEM at Gameloft. Pan added that it has allowed both companies to “combine our collective expertise in game development and smartphone technology to deliver industry leading immersion for global gamers”.

A smartphone designed for gamers, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR offers 120 FPS, which is a standard for video game graphics to ensure a smoother and more responsive gameplay, for a seamless Asphalt 9: Legends gameplay experience. Faster reaction times for competitive games, drifting in luxury cars under the Northern Lights, and mastering speed runs across cities all over the world are just some of the features new and seasoned gamers can enjoy on their HONOR smartphone.

By reconstructing the mobile game rendering process, using shader replacement technology, reimagining physical textures with GPU-based edge reconstruction technology, and integrating the graphics rendering capabilities of foldable devices with AI, HONOR and Gameloft have reimagined Asphalt 9: Legends to provide gamers with fluid, high-fidelity visuals and ultra-fast response times that are perfectly adjusted to a large foldable screen for an engaging visual and auditory experience.

The all-new large-screen immersive gaming experience represents yet another remarkable advancement by HONOR in its journey to create an ecosystem that offers more advancements than limitations. By doing this, HONOR is firmly establishing itself as a leader in the forefront of integrating foldable devices into the mainstream. The adaptation of Asphalt 9: Legends to the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR is an example of how interdisciplinary innovation and cutting-edge AI technology have led the two companies to lead the charge in the realm of foldable smartphone gaming. The success of this partnership provides a glimpse of the future landscape of foldable software ecosystem adaptation.

Asphalt 9: Legends was launched on Google Play for the HONOR Magic V2 and the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR in February 2024. All the users of the HONOR Magic V2 Series will enjoy this upgraded gaming experience on a foldable phone for the first time.

